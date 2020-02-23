Relive the 10 biggest moments in Trainspotting

Take a look at some of the most epic, hilarious and tragic moments in the film.

Whether you laughed along with the characters, or watched the film in-between your fingers, no one can deny how influential the Danny Boyle-directed film was.

Choose Life The opening credits are probably some of the most memorable in British film history. Not only does Renton and co. running away from security guards make for an exhilarating start to the film, but Iggy Pop's Lust For Life doesn't do it any harm either.

Renton visits The Worst Toilet In Scotland Renton diving after his suppositories is undeniably one of the most gruesome scenes in the film and makes your local public toilet seem like a walk in the park.

Spud gives the worst interview ever After being fed Class As by Renton, Spud goes on to give the most bizarre interview of all time. Needless to say, he didn't get the job.

Renton overdoses Renton's overdose after "a visit to the Mother Superior' is undeniably one of the most harrowing moments of the film. And it all happens with Lou Reed's Perfect Day in the background. Pretty iconic.

Spud poos the bed Staying the night is always fraught with obstacles, but nobody EVER anticipates having to wrestle a poo-filled sheet away from the breakfast table the next morning.

The baby dies Possibly the most disturbing and tragic scenes of the entire film occurs when baby Dawn dies, not only because of the incident itself, but because it doesn't stop the characters going down the path of self-destruction.

The bar brawl Just in case there was any doubt as to how psychotic Begbie is, this scene clears it all up for the viewer. But... in the words of Tommy: "He's a mate, so what can you do?"

Renton and Diane go home together The bit where Temptation leads to Atomic attraction... which leads to Diane in a school uniform the next morning. Classic.

Renton goes cold turkey Diane sings, baby Dawn crawls on the ceiling and Renton has an all-round terrible time of it when his parents force him to go cold turkey. Harrowing stuff.