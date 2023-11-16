Saltburn: release date, cast, plot and more

Saltburn is set for release on 17th November 2024. Picture: MGM

By Jenny Mensah

The latest project to come from the mind of Emerald Fennell is released this week. Find out everything you need to know about the film here.

Saltburn is set for release this week and it's already creating quite the buzz.

Directed and written by Emerald Fennell, the stylish and intriguing new film - stars Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan - and sees them play friends from different walks of life who meet each other at none other than Oxford University.,

Find out more about the quirky thriller, which is sure to ruffle a few feathers, including when its released, what it's about and who else stars in the cast below.

When is Saltburn released?

Saltburn is released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th November.

Who stars in Saltburn?

Jacob Elordi stars as Felix Catton and Barry Keoghan stars as his friend Oliver Quick. The are supported by Archie Madekwe, who stars as Farleigh Start, Alison Oliver, who plays Venetia Catton, Rosumund Pike, who stars as matriarch Elspeth Catton, Carey Mulligan who plays 'Poor Dear Pamela' and Richard E. Grant, who stars as Sir James Catton.

Is there a Saltburn trailer?

Yes, watch the deliciously intriguing official trailer for Saltburn here:

Watch the trailer for Saltburn

What is Saltburn about?

"Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire.

Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten."