The Beatles biopics: Sam Mendes to direct four landmark films from the perspective of each member

20 February 2024, 17:03 | Updated: 20 February 2024, 17:19

The Beatles in 1965
The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The four separate feature films from the perspective of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr will be directed by Sam Mendes and released in 2027.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Beatles are set for the biopic treatment with a landmark project, which will delve into the full-life story of all four members of the band in four separate films.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sam Mendes and Neal Street Productions have today (20th February) announced the groundbreaking creative endeavour to tell the story of the Fab Four with four distinct theatrical releases.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The BeatlesPaul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted their full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Conceived by the critically acclaimed and award-winning Mendes, who will direct the four feature films – one from each band member’s point-of-view – will intersect to tell the epic story of the most iconic band in history.

Sony Pictures Entertainment will finance and distribute the films worldwide with full theatrical windows in 2027- the dates and details of which will be shared closer to the time.

Mendes will direct all four films and produce alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street’s Julie Pastor. Jeff Jones will executive produce for Apple Corps Ltd.

The Beatles in 1963
The Beatles in 1963. Picture: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way,” said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. “Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

“I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: ‘yeah, yeah, yeah!’” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”

