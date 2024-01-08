Saltburn soundtrack: Every song that appears in the film

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
8 January 2024, 14:09 | Updated: 8 January 2024, 14:16
The latest project to come from the mind of Emerald Fennell is released this week. Find out everything you need to know about the film here.
Saltburn caused quite the stir when it was released at the end of 2023 and it's continued to set tongues wagging since its launch on Amazon Prime.
Directed and written by Academy Award-winning Emerald Fennell, the stylish and intriguing new film - starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan - follows two friends from different walks of life who meet at Oxford University.
The quirky thriller has a few stand-out scenes, but it's eaually been praised for its nostalgic accompanying soundtrack, which includes Sophie Ellis Bextor's Murder On The Dance Floor, which features in a memorable moment in the film.
Find out what else features on the Saltburn Soundtrack and listen to it here.
REVIEW: Saltburn - Brideshead meets Skinsin this dark and witty tale of privilege and perversion
Listen to the soundtrack here:
Andrew Willis also created the impressive orchestral score for the film, which you could listen to here:
Watch the deliciously intriguing official trailer for Saltburn here:
Watch the trailer for Saltburn
Saltburn is rated R or 15 in the UK for strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, some disturbing violent content and language throughout.