Saltburn soundtrack: Every song that appears in the film

Saltburn is set for release on 17th November 2024. Picture: MGM

By Jenny Mensah

The latest project to come from the mind of Emerald Fennell is released this week. Find out everything you need to know about the film here.

Saltburn caused quite the stir when it was released at the end of 2023 and it's continued to set tongues wagging since its launch on Amazon Prime.

Directed and written by Academy Award-winning Emerald Fennell, the stylish and intriguing new film - starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan - follows two friends from different walks of life who meet at Oxford University.

The quirky thriller has a few stand-out scenes, but it's eaually been praised for its nostalgic accompanying soundtrack, which includes Sophie Ellis Bextor's Murder On The Dance Floor, which features in a memorable moment in the film.

Find out what else features on the Saltburn Soundtrack and listen to it here.

Who's on the Saltburn soundtrack?

Have A Cheeky Christmas by The Cheeky Girls

No Cars Go by Arcade Fire

Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud

Destroy Everything You Touch by Ladytron

Hang Me up to Dry by Cold War Kids

This Modern Love by Bloc Party

Satisfaction by Benny Benassi & The Biz

Time to Pretend by MGMT

Low by Flo Rida

Rent by Pet Shop Boys

You're Gorgeous by Babybird

Mr. Brightside by The Killers

Perfect (Exceeder) by Mason & Princess Superstar

Loneliness by Tomcraft

Murder on the Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Is there a Saltburn trailer?

Watch the deliciously intriguing official trailer for Saltburn here:

What's the Saltburn age rating?

Saltburn is rated R or 15 in the UK for strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, some disturbing violent content and language throughout.