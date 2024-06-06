The Beatles biopics: Rumoured cast for Sam Mendes films revealed...

The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

By Jenny Mensah

It has been rumoured that the Sam Mendes-directed films will see Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Charlie Rowe play the famous band.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Beatles biopics are rumoured to have cast four of its leading men.

It was previously announced that Sam Mendes would be at the helm of a landmark project, which would delve into the life story of all four members of the band in four separate films.

Now, it has been reported which actors who could be up to play each member of the Fab Four, with the likes of ScreenRant and Vogue naming The Inscneider as their source for the gossip..

According to the outlets, Paul Mescal (who's name was originally floated around last month) will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Charlie Rowe is rumoured to play George Harrison and Barry Keoghan is set to play Ringo Starr.

Though the prospect of the young names being attached to the films has created a buzz, Sony Pictures Entertainment is yet to confirm or deny any news surrounding the cast.

However, it was previously confirmed that Mendes will direct all four feature films (one from each band member’s point-of-view), which will intersect to tell the epic story of the most iconic band in history.

Sony Pictures Entertainment will finance and distribute the films worldwide with full theatrical windows in 2027- the dates and details of which will be shared closer to the time.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted their full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes of the announcement back in February.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

Giles Martin reveals the magic behind The Beatles' new song

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way,” said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. “Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

“I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: ‘yeah, yeah, yeah!’” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”