Bloc Party to celebrate 20 years of Silent Alarm at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl in 2025

24 October 2024, 17:07 | Updated: 24 October 2024, 17:22

Bloc Party's Kele Okereke at Glastonbury 2024
Bloc Party have will celebrate 20 years of Silent Alarm next year. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album with an outdoor Manchester date next year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bloc Party have announced their plans to celebrate their Silent Alarm album's 20th anniversary next year.

The indie legends will celebrate two decades of their seminal debut album with a date at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on 10th July 2025.

Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack and co will play the much-loved 2005 record, while treating fans to a career-spanning greatest hits set.

Find out more about the anniversary date and how to buy tickets below.

READ MORE:

When is Bloc Party's Manchester gig?

Bloc Party will celebrate 20 years of their Silent Alarm album by playing Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on 10th July 2025.

How to buy tickets to Bloc Party at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl?

Silent Alarm was released on 2nd February 2005 and spawned singles such as Helicopter, Banquet, She's Hearing Voices and Like Eating Glass.

The debut album peaked at No.3 in the UK album's chart, spending two weeks in the Top 10 and eight weeks in the Top 40 overall.

Watch the video for their Banquet single below:

Bloc Party - Banquet

Since their seminal debut, the band have gone on to release A Weekend in the City (2007), Intimacy (2008), Four (2012), Hymns (2016) and Alpha Games (2022).

The band, who have been through various line-up changes over the years, currently consists of original members vocalist and rhythm guitarist Kele Okereke and lead guitarist Russell Lissack, alongside drummer Louise Bartle and their newest member and bassist Harry Deacon.

Bloc Party play So Here We Are at Alexandra Palace in 2018

READ MORE:

Latest Videos

Some of the strangest music videos ever made: Peter Gabriel, David Bowie, Electric Six and Basement Jaxx

The weirdest music videos ever made

Green Day launch American Idiot in September 2004: Mike Dirnt, Billy Joe Armstrong, and Tre Cool.

Why Green Day's American Idiot is still so relevant today

Green Day

Sea Girls cover The Killers in Radio X's Phone covers

Watch Sea Girls cover The Killers' When You Were Young

Blossoms in session, April 2018

Classic Session: See Blossoms play a live session at Radio X

Bloc Party Songs

Bloc Party Latest

See more Bloc Party Latest

Singles that don't appear on albums

10 amazing singles that didn’t appear on an album

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Classic artists - and the classic books that inspired them: Metallica and Johnny Got His Gun; The Beatles and Alice Through The Looking Glass

20 songs that were inspired by classic books

Nirvana: fans of the hidden track

The best bonus tracks for today's extra day!

Bloc Party's Kele Okereke in 2023

Bloc Party to mark 20 years with huge gig at London's Crystal Palace Park for 2024