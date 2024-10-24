Bloc Party to celebrate 20 years of Silent Alarm at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl in 2025

Bloc Party have will celebrate 20 years of Silent Alarm next year. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album with an outdoor Manchester date next year.

Bloc Party have announced their plans to celebrate their Silent Alarm album's 20th anniversary next year.

The indie legends will celebrate two decades of their seminal debut album with a date at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on 10th July 2025.

Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack and co will play the much-loved 2005 record, while treating fans to a career-spanning greatest hits set.

Find out more about the anniversary date and how to buy tickets below.

When is Bloc Party's Manchester gig?

Bloc Party will celebrate 20 years of their Silent Alarm album by playing Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on 10th July 2025.

How to buy tickets to Bloc Party at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl?

Tickets for Bloc Party's Manchester date will go on general sale here on Friday 1st November from 10am.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale at blocparty2025.com

Silent Alarm was released on 2nd February 2005 and spawned singles such as Helicopter, Banquet, She's Hearing Voices and Like Eating Glass.

The debut album peaked at No.3 in the UK album's chart, spending two weeks in the Top 10 and eight weeks in the Top 40 overall.

Watch the video for their Banquet single below:

Bloc Party - Banquet

Since their seminal debut, the band have gone on to release A Weekend in the City (2007), Intimacy (2008), Four (2012), Hymns (2016) and Alpha Games (2022).

The band, who have been through various line-up changes over the years, currently consists of original members vocalist and rhythm guitarist Kele Okereke and lead guitarist Russell Lissack, alongside drummer Louise Bartle and their newest member and bassist Harry Deacon.

Bloc Party play So Here We Are at Alexandra Palace in 2018

