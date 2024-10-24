Liam Gallagher is "up for carrying on" with Oasis after 2025 reunion tour

Liam Gallagher has been pondering what will happen after Oasis' reunion dates. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman hinted that he doesn't want to retire the band once they complete their reunion dates and will be on his best behaviour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher is hoping to continue with Oasis after their reunion tour.

The Manchester rocker and his estranged brother Noel buried the hatchet and have so far announced dates in the UK & Ireland, North America and Australia.

Asked by a fan if he feels like "retirement is inevitable" after Oasis Live '25, he said: "I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me".

I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Asked if specifically if he will continue with his solo career after the epic dates, Liam responded: "Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years" (sic).

Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Much has been made about the brothers' tumultuous relationship, with many joking that they may not make it to the stage without a big fall out.

One band offering advice to Liam and Noel ahead of their dates are fellow 90s rockers Pixies, who've had their fair share of drama over the years.

"Just no physical violence," lead guitarist Joey Santiago told NME. "Insults are fine. Get sleep. If you’re going to get s***tfaced, do it after the show."

Asked if the Britpop rockers should record new music, he warned: "No no no, that is the most stressful part. I don’t think they’re ready for that yet," before joking: "I think that the biggest tip I could give Oasis is when they’re playing the Rose Bowl [Stadium in Pasadena, California], they should ask this band called the Pixies to open up for them."

Meanwhile, the Supersonic icons have confirmed Richard Ashcroft as the special guest for their UK & Ireland dates, but Liam Gallagher has responded to stick about choosing The Verve frontman.

Taking to X, the Wonderwall singer wrote: "To all the folk who are crying about us not showing love to the young bands and not letting them support there’s LEVELS to this game and I’m afraid 99 p cent of ya are way off LF***ING x".

To all the folk who are crying about us not showing love to the young bands and not letting them support there’s LEVELS to this game and I’m afraid 99 p cent of ya are way off LFUCKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

When a fan criticised the duo for not championing newer acts, Liam hit back: "Richard’s got more talent in his left nostril than all your so called new bands put together now stop being an entitled little bumbaseed and show some f***ing respect".

Richard’s got more talent in his left nostril than all your so called new bands put together now stop being an entitled little bumbaseed and show some fucking respect — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025