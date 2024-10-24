The Maccabees tease reunion shows with Ally Pally clip: "This was the last time..."

The Maccabees have shared a thowback performance. Picture: Jordan Curtis Hughes

By Jenny Mensah

The Marks To Prove it outfit have hinted at their plans to play reunion shows by sharing a throwback clip from their farewell shows.

The Maccabees have shared a huge hint that they could be set to announce live shows.

The Toothpaste Kisses outfit - comprised of Orlando Weeks, brothers Hugo and Felix White, Rupert Jarvis, and Sam Doyle - set tongues wagging earlier this week when they shared their famous logo on their social platforms, leading fans to speculate they would be reuniting eight years on from announcing their split.

Now the band have gone one further by sharing a video of their performance of No Kind Words at one of their two farewell shows at London's Alexandra Palace in 2017.

Most importantly, the reel came alongside the caption: "This was the last time…"

The clip was also shared on the band's Instagram story with a link to register for latest updates.

Their fans were quick to react the the vintage footage in the comments, with dippydrummer recalling: "I cried. Everybody cried. Everyone sang their hearts out. Never experienced a gig like it. COME BACK".

One fan begged: "Tell us the news! Please don't make us wait any longer," while another exclaimed: "DON’T TOY WITH MY EMOTIONS".

The Maccabees announced their split eight years ago on 8th August 2016, with a statement, which began: "After 14 years as a band we have decided to call it a day. The decision has obviously been an incredibly difficult one, given that The Maccabees has been such a huge part of our lives until now."

They added: "There have not been fallings out and we are grateful to say that we are not leaving the group behind as a divided force. It has been a rare and absolutely incredible time that we all feel very lucky to have shared".

Read their full statement below:

A message to our fans…. With Love, The Maccabees x Posted by The Maccabees on Monday, August 8, 2016

After playing their farewell shows in 2017, which included two homecoming dates at London's Alexandra Palace and a special intimate date at Omeara, London, the band went on to work on other projects.

Lead singer Orlando went onto forge a solo career, which included the release of A Quickening (2020), The Gritterman (2017), Hop Up (2022) and LOJA (2024).

Felix and Hugo White joined forces with their brother Will and drummer Jamie Morrison (Noisettes, Stereophonics) to form 86TVs.

The band released their EP You Don't Have To Be Yourself Right Now, followed by their self-titled debut this year.

