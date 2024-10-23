The Darkness announce 2024 Rough Trade in-store shows for Dreams On Toast album

The Darkness have announced new music and a tour for next year. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

Justin Hawkins and co will play the intimate in-store shows in December, before they head out for UK tour dates next year.

The Darkness have announced a special intimate in-store tour tour ahead of the release of their Dreams On Toast album.

Justin Hawkins and co will play songs from their forthcoming album at Rough Trade stores in London, Nottingham and Liverpool this December, ahead of the record's release in March next year.

Tickets for the tiny record store gigs will go on sale here this Friday 25th October from 10am.

See The Darkness' 2024 Rouge Trade in-store dates:

10th Dec: Rough Trade East (8pm)

11th Dec: Rough Trade Nottingham(8pm)

12th Dec: Rough Trade Liverpool (8pm)

So far, the band have shared the single The Longest Kiss from their forthcoming album, which you can listen to below:

The Darkness - The Longest Kiss (Official Visualiser)

“You know that thing when God’s breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can’t resist,” said frontman Justin Hawkins said of their album announcement. “God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

“So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries… ladies and gentlemen, I give you Dreams On Toast!”

On their new single, he says: "Misty Orchards! That’s not my porn name, that’s the kind of scenery that I love. I awakened to such a vista in the delightful Scottish highland town of Nairn on themorning that inspiration for ‘The Longest Kiss’ lyric struck. I was bleary eyed and locked in an unending embrace with my (mid)life partner. Weird that I can still sing, but that’s a testament to the resilience of humans, especially lead singers."

See The Darkness' Dreams on Toast artwork and pre-order the album here.

The Darkness' Dreams On Toast artwork. Picture: Press

The I Believe In A Thing Called Love rockers also previously shared the details their March 2025 tour, which will include a date at Wembley Arena with fellow rockers Ash as support.

The Darkness’ 2025 UK tour dates:

7th March – Ipswich, Regent’s Theatre

8th March – Oxford, New Theatre

9th March – Swansea, Arena

11th March –Guildford, G Live

12th March –Hull, Connexin Arena

14th March – Liverpool, Guild Of Students

15th March – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

17th March – York, Barbican

18th March – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

20th March – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

21st March – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

22nd March – Manchester, O2 Apollo

24th March – Bristol, Beacon Theatre

25th March – Portsmouth, Guildhall

27th March – Leicester, De Montford Hall

28th March – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

29th March – London, OVO Arena Wembley