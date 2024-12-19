Here are the Top 10 highest-grossing tours of 2024...

Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones and Coldplay are among the Top 10 highest-grossing world tours of 2024. Picture: Press, J.BOUQUET, Anna Lee

By Jenny Mensah

Find out who who tops the list of highest-grossing tours this year with Taylor Swift, Metallica and more.

The highest-grossing world tours of 2024 have been revealed.

The new report, which was shared by Pollstar in their Year End Special Issue, confirmed that Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour came out on top and in fact miles ahead of the rest, grossing a whopping $1.043 billion or £820 million in the last 12 months.

Second on the list were Coldplay, with Chris Martin and co's extended Music of the Spheres Tour making $421.7 million (£332.2m). Though coming in second place to Swift, according to Pollstar, Coldplay managed to sell the most tickets of all time, while trying to save the planet of course...

Bruce Springsteen completed the Top 5 on the list, with the Dancing In The Dark legend's dates with his E Street Band grossing $251.3 million (£198m).

Elsewhere in the Top 10 were The Rolling Stones, with placed in sixth place with their Hackney Diamonds North American dates grossing $235 million or £185.1m.

Also making it in the Top 10 were hard rock legends Metallica, who came ninth on the list just above Madonna, grossing $179.4 million (£141.4m) with their M72 Tour.

Get the full Top 10 and their earnings below.

The Top 10 highest-grossing music tours for 2024:

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – $1.043 billion (£820m) Coldplay: Music of the Spheres Tour – $421.7 million (£332.2m) P!nk: Summer Carnival Tour – $367.3 million (£289.4m) Luis Miguel Tour 2023-24 – $261.5 million (£206m) Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023-24 Tour –$251.3 million (£198m) The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Tour – $235 million (£185.1m) Bad Bunny: Most Wanted Tour – $210.9 million (£166.2m) Zach Bryan: Quittin’ Time Tour – $199.1 million (£156.9m) Metallica: M72 Tour –$179.4 million (£141.4m) Madonna: The Celebration Tour – $178.8 million (£140.9m)

