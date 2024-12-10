Oasis were most searched musicians in the UK on Google in 2024

10 December 2024, 11:30 | Updated: 10 December 2024, 11:37

"How to buy Oasis tickets" was the second-most search term in the UK in 2024
"How to buy Oasis tickets" was the second-most search term in the UK in 2024. Picture: Alamy

The subject of how to get tickets to the Gallagher's 2025 reunion shows was also second only to the General Election in terms of search interest in the UK this year.

Radio X

By Radio X

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oasis - and how to buy tickets to the Gallagher's 2025 reunion live shows - were two of the most-searched terms in the UK on Google in 2024.

As reported by Sky News, the announcement back in August that Liam and Noel Gallagher were getting back together for a series of shows next year made them the most-searched musicians of the year, with the phrase "How to get Oasis tickets" the second top trending "How to" question of 2024 - after "How to vote in the UK".

The iconic Manchester band attracted more search interest in 2024 than stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Linkin Park after they confirmed their first live shows in 16 years on 27th August.

Also making the chart of Google's most searched terms of the year were such subjects as the Euros, the death of One Direction star Liam Payne, how to watch the Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight and the TV show Baby Reindeer.

Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd and Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer: the most searched TV show in the UK in 2024
Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd and Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer: the most searched TV show in the UK in 2024. Picture: CLERKENWELL FILMS / Album/Alamy

Google's most searched topics of 2024

Most searched musicians 2024

  1. Oasis
  2. Sabrina Carpenter
  3. One Direction
  4. Dave Grohl
  5. Raye
  6. Coldplay
  7. Chappell Roan
  8. Linkin Park
  9. Justin Timberlake
  10. Cyndi Lauper

Most searched "How To".... questions 2024

  1. Vote in the UK
  2. Get Oasis tickets
  3. Watch Fury vs Usyk
  4. Watch Tyson vs Paul
  5. Make a pornstar martini
  6. Watch the Olympics
  7. See the Northern Lights
  8. Block someone on TikTok
  9. How to make life in infinite craft
  10. Vote for the UK in Eurovision

Most searched news stories 2024

  1. Euros
  2. Liam Payne
  3. Jay Slater
  4. Michael Mosley
  5. US Election
  6. Kate Middleton
  7. Baby Reindeer
  8. Olympics
  9. Oasis tickets
  10. Fool Me Once

Most searched death announcements 2024

  1. Liam Payne
  2. Jay Slater
  3. Michael Mosley
  4. Steve Wright
  5. Maggie Smith
  6. Robin Windsor
  7. Donald Sutherland
  8. Shannen Doherty
  9. Kevin Campbell
  10. James Earl Jones

Most searched films 2024

  1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  2. It Ends With Us
  3. Inside Out 2
  4. Dune: Part Two
  5. Deadpool & Wolverine
  6. Alien: Romulus
  7. Gladiator II
  8. Poor Things
  9. Madame Web
  10. Joker: Folie A Deux

Most searched TV shows 2024

  1. Baby Reindeer
  2. Fool Me Once
  3. The Gentlemen
  4. One Day
  5. Fallout
  6. Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
  7. Rivals
  8. The Perfect Couple
  9. Mr Bates Vs The Post Office
  10. Until I Kill You

More on Oasis

Radio X Britpop - listen to the playlist now

Liam Gallagher plays Knebworth in 2022

Liam Gallagher: Everything you should know about the Oasis frontman

Noel Gallagher press

Noel Gallagher: Everything you should know about the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter

Which Oasis songs do you want to hear at the 2025 reunion shows?

16 Oasis "deep cuts" we'd like to hear on the 2025 reunion tour

The first line-up of Oasis with Guigsy and Tony McCarroll; the 2005 line-up of Oasis with Gem Archer and Andy Bell; and the beloved Bonehead at Liam Gallagher's solo shows in 2019.

Oasis reunion: which band members will be in the line-up?