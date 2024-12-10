Oasis were most searched musicians in the UK on Google in 2024

Oasis - and how to buy tickets to the Gallagher's 2025 reunion live shows - were two of the most-searched terms in the UK on Google in 2024.
As reported by Sky News, the announcement back in August that Liam and Noel Gallagher were getting back together for a series of shows next year made them the most-searched musicians of the year, with the phrase "How to get Oasis tickets" the second top trending "How to" question of 2024 - after "How to vote in the UK".
The iconic Manchester band attracted more search interest in 2024 than stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Linkin Park after they confirmed their first live shows in 16 years on 27th August.
Also making the chart of Google's most searched terms of the year were such subjects as the Euros, the death of One Direction star Liam Payne, how to watch the Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight and the TV show Baby Reindeer.