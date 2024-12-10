Oasis were most searched musicians in the UK on Google in 2024

"How to buy Oasis tickets" was the second-most search term in the UK in 2024. Picture: Alamy

The subject of how to get tickets to the Gallagher's 2025 reunion shows was also second only to the General Election in terms of search interest in the UK this year.

By Radio X

Oasis - and how to buy tickets to the Gallagher's 2025 reunion live shows - were two of the most-searched terms in the UK on Google in 2024.

As reported by Sky News, the announcement back in August that Liam and Noel Gallagher were getting back together for a series of shows next year made them the most-searched musicians of the year, with the phrase "How to get Oasis tickets" the second top trending "How to" question of 2024 - after "How to vote in the UK".

The iconic Manchester band attracted more search interest in 2024 than stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Linkin Park after they confirmed their first live shows in 16 years on 27th August.

Also making the chart of Google's most searched terms of the year were such subjects as the Euros, the death of One Direction star Liam Payne, how to watch the Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight and the TV show Baby Reindeer.

Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd and Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer: the most searched TV show in the UK in 2024. Picture: CLERKENWELL FILMS / Album/Alamy

Google's most searched topics of 2024

Most searched musicians 2024

Oasis Sabrina Carpenter One Direction Dave Grohl Raye Coldplay Chappell Roan Linkin Park Justin Timberlake Cyndi Lauper

Most searched "How To".... questions 2024

Vote in the UK Get Oasis tickets Watch Fury vs Usyk Watch Tyson vs Paul Make a pornstar martini Watch the Olympics See the Northern Lights Block someone on TikTok How to make life in infinite craft Vote for the UK in Eurovision

Most searched news stories 2024

Euros Liam Payne Jay Slater Michael Mosley US Election Kate Middleton Baby Reindeer Olympics Oasis tickets Fool Me Once

Most searched death announcements 2024

Liam Payne Jay Slater Michael Mosley Steve Wright Maggie Smith Robin Windsor Donald Sutherland Shannen Doherty Kevin Campbell James Earl Jones

Most searched films 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice It Ends With Us Inside Out 2 Dune: Part Two Deadpool & Wolverine Alien: Romulus Gladiator II Poor Things Madame Web Joker: Folie A Deux

Most searched TV shows 2024