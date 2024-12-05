The 10 best music-themed Christmas jumpers for 2024

5 December 2024, 16:06

Get into the Christmas spirit with these festive jumpers!
Get into the Christmas spirit with these festive jumpers! Picture: Press

Need to make a splash over Christmas dinner this year? Want to look festive - but cool? Radio X has a selection of excellent Christmas sweaters to shock your nan with.

It's that festive time of the year when people wear loud, seasonal attire to raise money for charity. But what would YOU wear if you wanted to assert your indie or rock allegiances? Radio X has a few suggestions...

  1. David Bowie Christmas jumper

    For the ultimate niche reference to a rock star this Christmas, you can get yourself a duplicate of the scarf that the Starman wore in the introduction to the American TV showing of the Raymond Briggs classic The Snowman. Not only that, you can bag yourself a jumper inspired by the Thin White Duke's tasteful Fair Isle knit (complete with snowman motif) and the proceeds go to charity!

    Buy from NotJust

    David Bowie Christmas jumper
    David Bowie Christmas jumper. Picture: Not Just Clothing

  2. Guns N'Roses Christmas jumper

    We reckon you can wear this beauty all year round, to be fair.

    Buy from EMP

    Guns N'Roses Christmas jumper
    Guns N'Roses Christmas jumper. Picture: EMP

  3. AC/DC Christmas jumper

    This year's Acca Dacca Christmas jumper adds the legend "PWR UP FOR XMAS" on the reverse in honour of their latest tour.

    Buy from EMP

    AC/DC Christmas jumper
    AC/DC Christmas jumper. Picture: EMP

  4. The Beatles Christmas jumper

    An official knit that shows the Fabulous Four striding away across a snow-strewn Abbey Road crossing. The jumper is vegan friendly (thanks Paul) and supports local businesses, so you're doing good deeds with this tasteful design that featured red hems for that extra seasonal touch. Festive fact: all four Beatles recorded solo Christmas songs. Can you name them all?

    Buy from NotJust

    The Beatles Christmas jumper
    The Beatles Christmas jumper. Picture: Not Just Clothing

  5. The Rolling Stones Christmas jumper

    Now heading into their 63rd year as a functioning unit, celebrate the Stones with this soothing Chrimbo knit.

    Buy from EMP

    The Rolling Stones Christmas jumper
    The Rolling Stones Christmas jumper. Picture: EMP

  6. Joy Division Christmas jumper

    Season's greeting from the Mancunian legends. Kind of pretty in its own special way.

    Buy from T-Shirt Grill

    Joy Division Christmas jumper
    Joy Division Christmas jumper. Picture: T-Shirt Grill

  7. Foo Fighters Christmas jumper

    Dave Grohl and co have this "ivory knit" special holiday sweater in store this season.

    Buy from the Foo Fighters store

    Foo Fighters Christmas jumper
    Foo Fighters Christmas jumper. Picture: Foo Fighters store

  8. Pink Floyd Christmas jumper

    Nothing sums up the season of comfort and joy more than the existential angst of the Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon album. Now, with added snow!

    Buy from EMP

    Pink Floyd Christmas jumper
    Pink Floyd Christmas jumper. Picture: EMP

  9. Biffy Clyro Christmas jumper

    The "Unknown Symbols" Xmas jumper is currently on special offer via the Biffy store!

    Buy from BiffyClyro.com

    Biffy Clyro Christmas jumper
    Biffy Clyro Christmas jumper. Picture: Biffy Clyro official store

  10. Queen Christmas Jumper

    OK, so it's more of a sweatshirt, but it's worth it for that pun. Thank God it's Christmas!

    Buy from Amazon

    Queen Christmas Jumper
    Queen Christmas Jumper. Picture: Press

