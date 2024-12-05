The 10 best music-themed Christmas jumpers for 2024

On Air Now
Need to make a splash over Christmas dinner this year? Want to look festive - but cool? Radio X has a selection of excellent Christmas sweaters to shock your nan with.
It's that festive time of the year when people wear loud, seasonal attire to raise money for charity. But what would YOU wear if you wanted to assert your indie or rock allegiances? Radio X has a few suggestions...
For the ultimate niche reference to a rock star this Christmas, you can get yourself a duplicate of the scarf that the Starman wore in the introduction to the American TV showing of the Raymond Briggs classic The Snowman. Not only that, you can bag yourself a jumper inspired by the Thin White Duke's tasteful Fair Isle knit (complete with snowman motif) and the proceeds go to charity!
We reckon you can wear this beauty all year round, to be fair.
This year's Acca Dacca Christmas jumper adds the legend "PWR UP FOR XMAS" on the reverse in honour of their latest tour.
An official knit that shows the Fabulous Four striding away across a snow-strewn Abbey Road crossing. The jumper is vegan friendly (thanks Paul) and supports local businesses, so you're doing good deeds with this tasteful design that featured red hems for that extra seasonal touch. Festive fact: all four Beatles recorded solo Christmas songs. Can you name them all?
Now heading into their 63rd year as a functioning unit, celebrate the Stones with this soothing Chrimbo knit.
Season's greeting from the Mancunian legends. Kind of pretty in its own special way.
Dave Grohl and co have this "ivory knit" special holiday sweater in store this season.
Nothing sums up the season of comfort and joy more than the existential angst of the Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon album. Now, with added snow!
The "Unknown Symbols" Xmas jumper is currently on special offer via the Biffy store!
OK, so it's more of a sweatshirt, but it's worth it for that pun. Thank God it's Christmas!