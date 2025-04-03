Watch Wet Leg perform Catch These Fists on Fallon

Wet Leg on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Weds 2nd April 2025. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle Of Wight rockers performed their comeback single on the US chat show this week.

Wet Leg have performed their latest single on US TV.

This week saw the Isle of Wight rockers return to with their new material in the form of Catch These Fists and they took to The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday (2nd April) to perform it on the chat show.

Watch their television outing of the track, which saw Rhian Teasdale clad in white boxers, wellies and metallic boxing gloves for the band's striking new era, below:

Wet Leg: catch these fists | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The band's stint in the US has already seen them play an intimate date at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn on 31st March and will see them perform at The River in Frogrown, LA on Tuesday 8th April.

The Isle of Wight rockers - completed by Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki and Ellis Durand - teased their comeback last month also shared the details of their second studio album Moisturizer which is set for release on 11th July 2025.

The record is the follow-up to their 2022 number one, self-titled debut album, and marks the band's first new material in three years.

Watch the official video for their single below:

Wet Leg - catch these fists (Official Video)

Wet Leg's Moisturizer album sees all five members contributing to the album and according to a press release is “fun and freaky and fabulous” as well as “an album of manic love songs and well-timed kiss-offs, delivered by a clan of the UK’s most beloved oddballs.”

The press release also boasts that the album “contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.”

Wet Leg's Moisturizer album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklisting for Wet Leg's Moisturizer:

1. CPR

2. liquidize

3. catch these fists

4. davina mccall

5. jennifer’s body

6. mangetout

7. pond song

8. pokemon

9. pillow talk

10. don’t speak

11. 11:21

12. u and me at home

Wet Leg have also confirmed their plans to embark on a UK headline tour in May this year.

The dates will see the Chaise Lounge rockers play two nights at O2 Academy Brixton on 21st and 23rd May, before heading to Edinburgh's Usher Hall, O2 Academy Leeds and O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester.

Fans can pre-order the new album from the official Wet Leg store before Tuesday 8th April at 3pm BST in order to gain access to the pre-sale.

See Wet Leg's 2025 UK headline dates:

21st May – O2 Academy, Birmingham

23rd May – O2 Academy Brixton, London

27th May – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

28th May – O2 Academy, Leeds

29th May – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Wet Leg are also set to play several festival dates across Europe as well as on home soil, visiting the likes of Glastonbury Festival, TRNSMT Festival, Wilderness Festival, Boardmasters and more.

Wet Leg win Best Indie at The Global Awards 2023

