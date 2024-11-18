The celebrities and public figures we've lost in 2024

Stars we tragically lost in 2024: Liam Payne, Shelley Duvall, Steve Wright, Donald Sutherland, James Earl Jones and Rob Burrows. Picture: Alamy

Radio X remembers the musicians, celebrities and other notable people that have passed away in 2024.

Please note: this is not an exhaustive list This page is being updated.

November 2024

Shel Talmy, producer

The Chicago-born record producer was responsible for classic tracks lik The Who's My Generation, The Kinks' You Really Got Me and The Easybeats' Friday On My Mind. He died on 13th Noveber 2024, aged 87.

My Generation (Stereo Version)

Timothy West, actor

The Bradford-born actor was married to Fawlty Towers star Prunella Scales (with whom he presnted the series Great Canal Journeys) and is the father of Samuel West. In a 70-year career, he was known for his roles as Stan Carter in EastEnders, Bradley Hardacre in the the 1980s comedy "soap" Brass and the infamous Royal Jelly episode of Tales Of The Unexpected. He died on 12th November 2024, aged 90.

Timothy West as Bradley Hardacre in TV's Brass (1983). Picture: Alamy

Tony Todd, actor

The Washington-born actor was best known for the title role in the 1992 horror film Candyman and 1986's Platoon. He also appeared in the remake of Night of The Living Dead, The Crow, Final Destination and the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine. He died on 6th November, aged 69.

Tony Todd as Candyman (1992). Picture: Alamy

Quincy Jones, composer and producer

The legendary musician, producer and arranger died from pancreatic cancer on 3rd November, aged 91. In his time, he composed the soundtracks to In The Heat Of The Night, In Cold Blood and The Italian Job among others. Jones produced some of the biggest-selling albums in the world, including Michael Jackson's Thriller, Bad and Off The Wall, plus the USA For Africa single We Are The World.

Quincy Jones in the studio. Picture: Alamy

Janey Godley, comedian

The Scottish comedian and activist died from ovarian cancer on 2nd November, aged 63.

Janey Godley in March 2024. Picture: Alamy

October 2024

Teri Garr, actor

The Los Angeles-born star was best known for her roles in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, Tootise, After Hours, Dumb And Dumber and as Phoebe's mum in Friends.

Teri Garr as the beleaguered wife of Richard Dreyfus in Close Encounters Of The Third Kind. Picture: ©Columbia Pictures / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Geoff Capes, athlete

The British Olympic shot putter and strongman died on 23rd October, aged 75.

Geoff Capes in 1977. Picture: Alamy

Liam Payne, musician

The former One Direction star died after a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina on 16th October 2024. He was 31.

Liam Payne at the 2015 American Music Awards. Picture: Alamy

Alex Salmond, politician

The politician and First Minister of Scotland between 2007 and 2014 died of a heart attack on 12th October, aged 69.

Cissy Houston, musician

A former actress and singer with The Sweet Inspirations died on 7th October, aged 91. She was the mother of superstar Whitney Houston.

Cissy Houston and daughter Whitney. Picture: Alamy

September 2024

Kris Kristofferson, musician and actor

Kristofferson appeared in the films Convoy, A Star Is Born and Pat Garrett And Billy The Kid. He also had hits with Me And Bobby McGee and Help Me Make It Through The Night. He died on 28th September 2024, aged 88.

Kris Kristofferson in 1978. Picture: Alamy

Dame Maggie Smith, actor

The Essex-born actor won an Oscar for her roles in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969 and California Suite in 1978. She also appeared in the Harry Potter series and Downton Abbey. She died on 28th September 2023, aged 89.

Dame Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey, 2011. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

David Graham, actor

The British actor died on 20th September 2024, aged 99. He was best known as a voice actor, bringing life to the part of Parker in Thunderbirds and Grandpa Pig in Peppa Pig. He was also one of the origimal voices of The Daleks in Doctor Who.

Today's MYSTERY GUEST is certified legend David Graham

Chris Serle, presenter

The Bristol-born presenter and actor was best known for his appearances on Esther Rantzen's BBC show That's Life. He died from a stroke on 16th September 2024, aged 81.

Chris Serle (right) with his That's Life colleague Paul Heiney in their spin-off series In At The Deep End in 1981. Picture: Alamy

Geoffrey Hinsliff, actor

Best known for playing Don Brennan in Coronation Street, the Leeds-born actor also appeared in Holby City, Doctor Who and Heartbeat over the years. He died on 15th September 2024, aged 86.

Geoff Hinsliff as Don Brennan in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

Tito Jackson, musician

One of the original Jackson 5, Tito died on 15th September 2025, aged 70.

The Jackson Five at Heathrow in January 1979, with Tito Jackson at the front. Picture: Alamy

Kenneth Cope, actor

Cope made his name appearing on the 1960s programmes That Was The Week That Was and Coronation Street and achieved TV immortality as the ghost Marty Hopkirk in the series Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased). He died on 11th September 2024, aged 93.

Kenneth Cope as the ghost Marty Hopkirk in the TV series Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased). Picture: Alamy

Chad McQueen, actor and sportsman

The son of actor Steve McQueen played Dutch in The Karate Kid and forged a career as as a race car driver. He died on 11th September 2024 aged 63.

Chad McQueen posing at the photocall for the film Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans film in 2015. Picture: Alamy

James Earl Jones, actor

The beloved Mississippi-born actor was best-known for performing the voices of Darth Vader in the Star Wars series and Simba's father Mufasa in The Lion King. He also appeared in Coming To America, Dr Strangelove, Field Of Dreams, Conan The Barbarian and dozens of stage productions. He died on 9th September 2024, aged 93.

James Earl Jones in 1987. Picture: Alamy

James Darren, actor

The Philadelphia-born actor and singer was best known for his roles in the TV series TJ Hooker and Time Tunnel, plus a recurring part in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He died on 2nd September 2024, aged 88.

James Darren in The Time Tunnel (1966). Picture: Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com/Alamy

Brian Trueman, actor and broadcaster

The Lancashire-born actor was best known for his work with animators Cosgrove-Hall, writing scripts for Chorlton & The Wheelies, Jamie & The Magic Torch, Danger Mouse and Count Duckula, often adding voices and narration. He also was the host of the BBC kids' cinema quiz Screen Test between 1979 and 1983. He died on 1st September 2024, aged 92.

REUPLOAD - Danger Mouse 1981 TV Series Intro

August 2024

Fatman Scoop, musician

Hip hop star Isaac Freeman III was best known in the UK for his 2003 Number 1 Be Faithful and his collaboration with Missy Elliott, Lose Control. He died on 30th August 2024 aged 56.

Fatman Scoop - Be Faithful (Full Length)

Sol Bamba, footballer

The French-born Cardiff and Leeds defender died on 30th August 2024 aged 39.

Cardiff City's Sol Bamba. Picture: Alamy

Sven-Göran Eriksson, football player and manager

The Swedish football player and England manager between 2001 and 2006 died on 26th August 2024 from pancreatic cancer, aged 76.

Sven-Göran Eriksson in June 2002. Picture: Alamy

Alain Delon, actor

The French actor and star of films such as The Leopard (1963), The Yellow Rolls Royce (1964) and Girl On A Motorcycle (1968) died on 18th August 2024, aged 88. A photograph of Delon in the 1964 film L'Insoumis appeard on the front cover of The Queen Is Dead by The Smiths.

Alain Delon on the cover of The Smiths' The Queen Is Dead album (1986). Picture: Alamy

Graham Thorpe, cricketer

The Surrey cricketer, who represented England in 100 Test matches and 82 One Day Internationals sadly took his own life on 4th August 2024. He was 55.

Graham Thorpe in 2022. Picture: Alamy

July 2024

Janet Andrewartha, actor

The Melbourne-born actor was best known for her roles as Lyn Scully in Neighbours and Reb Kean in Prisoner: Cell Block H. she died on 26th July 2024 aged 72.

Janet Andrewartha in 2002. Picture: Alamy

Bill Arthur, commentator

The "Voice of Rugby League" died on 24th July 2024, aged 68.

Sky sports Rugby presenter Bill Arthur. Picture: Alamy

Ray Reardon, snooker player

The Welsh six-time World Snooker Championship winner died on 19th July 2024, aged 91.

Ray Reardon at The Embassy World Snooker Tournament in his 1980s prime. Picture: Alamy

Bob Newhart, comedian

The beloved US comedian, who starred in his own hit sitcom between 1972 and 1978 and starred as Papa Elf in the Will Ferrell festive hit Elf died aged 94 on 18th July 2024.

Bob Newhart - Bus Driver Training

Shannen Doherty, actor

The Memphis-born star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed died on 13th July 2024 aged 53 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Shannen Doherty in Beverly Hills, 90210. Picture: Alamy

Shelley Duvall, actor

The star of The Shining, the Robin Williams version of Popeye and Nashville died on 11th July 2024, aged 75.

Shelley Duvall's most celebrated scene, in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. Picture: Alamy

Roberta Taylor, actor

The Essex-born actor was best known for her roles as Irene Raymond in EastEnders and nspector Gina Gold in The Bill. She died on 6th July 2024. aged 76.

Roberta Taylor in 1997. Picture: Alamy

June 2024

Seth "Shifty Shellshock" Binzer, musician

The frontman of the band Crazy Town, best known for their 2000 hit Butterfly, died on 24th June 2024 aged 49.

Crazy Town - Butterfly (Official Video)

Donald Sutherland, actor

The acclaimed Canadian actor died on 20th June 2024, aged 88. He was one of the most respected screen actors to never receive an Oscar, although he was given an Honorary Award in 2017. He starred in Klute, Don't Look Now, M*A*S*H, Kelley's Heroes, the 1978 remake of Invasion Of The Body Snatchers, JFK and countless other films.

Donald Sutherland in Don't Look Now (1973). Picture: Alamy

Paul Spencer, Dario G musician

The Crewe-born musician, best known for the 1997 hit Sunchyme, died on 17th June, aged 53.

Dario G - Sunchyme (Official Music Video)

Kevin Campbell, footballer

The Arsenal and Everton striker died on 15th June 2024, aged 54.

Kevin Campbell in 2002. Picture: Alamy

Matija Sarkic, footballer

The Millwall goalkeeper died tragically on 15th June 2024 aged just 26 after suffering sudden heart failure.

Françoise Hardy, musician

The French singer-songwriter, best known for the songs Comment te dire adieu and Tous les garçons et les filles died on 11th June 2024, aged 80.

Françoise Hardy - Tous les garçons et les filles

Michael Mosley, presenter

The journalist and presenter, best known for developing the 5:2 Diet, died on 5th June 2024 while out walking on the island of Symi in Greece. He was 67.

Michael Mosley in 2019. Picture: Getty

Nicholas Ball, actor

The Leamington Spa-born actor was best known as the star of 1970s detective show Hazell, but he also appeared in Footballers' Wives and EastEnders. He died on 4th June 2024, aged 78.

Hazell (UK TV series) 1978 - 50fps 1080p HD

Colin Gibb, musician

One half of the British musical duo Black Lace, Gibb died on 2nd June, aged 70.

Black Lace - Agadoo

Rob Burrow, rugby player

The English professional rugby league star died on 2nd June 2024 aged 41. He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 and was awarded a CBE with fellow player Kevin Sinfield for their work in raising awareness of the condition.

Rob Burrow in September 2021. Picture: Alamy

May 2024

Morgan Spurlock, film maker

The American documentary maker, who was best known for his 2004 fast food film Super Size Me, died on 23rd May 2024, aged 53.

Super Size Me | Official Trailer | DocPlay

David Wilkie, swimmer

The Scottish athlete was the only person to have held British, Commonwealth, European, World and Olympic swimming titles simultaneously. He died on 22nd May 2024, aged 70.

Charlie Colin, musician

The bassist of the San Franciscan band Train, best known for their 2001 hit Drops Of Jupiter, was found on 17th May 2024 after falling in the shower. He was 57.

Train - Drops of Jupiter (Official Video)

Steve Albini, musician and producer

Albini was a member of bands such as Big Black and Shellac, while enjoying a successful career as a producer/engineer, recording the likes of Nirvana, Pixies and PJ Harvey. He died of a heart attack on 7th May 2024, aged 61.

Steve Albini in his Chicago studio on July 24, 2014. Picture: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Alamy

Bernard Hill, actor

The Mancunian actor, best known for playing Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdale's TV series Boys From The Blackstuff, dief on 5th May 2024, aged 79. Hill also appeared in two of the Lord Of The Rings films and Titanic.

Bernard Hill as Yosser "Gissa Job" Hughes in Boys From The Blackstuff (1982). Picture: Alamy

April 2024

OJ Simpson, actor and football player

Orenthal James Simpson, also known by his nickname The Juice, was an NFL football player who had a second career as an actor, appearing in the Naked Gun series, The Towering Inferno, Capricorn One and many other movies and TV shows. He was controversially acuitted over the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. He died on 10th April 2024, aged 76.

March 2024

George Gilbey, TV personality

The star of Gogglebox and later a Celebrity Big Brother contestant died on 27th March 2024, aged 40, after a fall while working on a roof.

George Gilbey in Celebrity Big Brother, 2014. Picture: Alamy

Vince Power, promoter

The Irish-born venue and festival owner died on 9th March 2024, aged 76. He was the mastermind the Mean Fiddler venue and organisation, taking over the running of Reading Festival, launching Leeds Festival, Benicassim in Spain and one-off shows like the Sex Pistols reunion at Finsbury Park in 1996.

Vince Power, Irish music venue and festival owner. Picture: Alamy

Tony Green, sports commentator

The popular darts commentator became known to a wider audience by co-hosting the TV quiz show Bullseye with the late Jim Bowen. He died on 4th March 2024, aged 85.

Tony Green early appearance on Bullseye

February 2024

Dave Myers, television presenter

One half of the Hairy Bikers along with his friend Si King, Myers died on 28th February 2024, aged 66 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Hairy Biker Dave Myers in January 2014. Picture: JOHNNY ARMSTEAD/Alamy Live News

Stan Bowles, footballer

The former England and Queens Park Rangers forward died on 24th February 2024, aged 75.

Stan Bowles at QPR football club in 1976. Picture: Alamy

John Savident, actor

The British actor was best known for his role as butcher Fred Elliott in Coronation Street between 1994 and 2006. Savident also appeared in the films A Clockwork Orange and Ghandi. He died on 21st February 2024, aged 86.

John Savident in April 2007. Picture: Alamy

Robin Windsor, professional dancer

The Ipswich-born Latin and ballroom dancer and Strictly Come Dancing professional died on 19th February 2024, aged 44.

Robin Windsor at the Strictly Come Dancing 2012 launch. Picture: Alamy

Ewan MacIntosh, actor and comedian

The Welsh actor, best known for his deadpan role as Keith in The Office, fied on 19th February 2024, aged 50.

Big Keith's Appraisal | The Office | BBC Studios

Steve Wright, broadcaster

The veteran BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 DJ died on 12th February 2024, aged 69.

Steve Wright in December 1990. Picture: Alamy

Michael Jayston, actor

Best known for his role as the father of Raquel in Only Fools And Horses, Jayston's long career included a lead role in the 1971 film Nicholas & Alexandra, plus appearances in Doctor Who (as The Valeyard), Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Heartbeat. Alongside his prolific work as a voiceover for TV ads, Jayston was considered for the role of James Bond in the 1980s. He died on 5th February 2024, aged 88.

Michael Jayston in the 1973 film Tales That Witness Madness. Picture: Alamy

Ian Lavender, actor

Lavender was the last surviving member of the main cast of the BBC sitcom Dad's Army, which ran from 1968 to 1977, playing "stupid boy" Private Pike. He also appeared in EastEnders, Yes Minister and the 1970s TV version of The Glums and the film Carry On Behind. He died on 2nd February 2024, aged 77.

Jonnie Irwin, broadcaster

The presenter of A Place In The Sun and Escape To The Country died on 2nd February, aged 50. He announced that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020.

Carl Weathers, actor

The New Orleans-born actor died on 1st February 2024, aged 76. He was best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky series of films and also appeared Predator and Happy Gilmore.

Carl Weathers as Apollo Creed in Rocky (1976). Picture: Alamy

January 2024

Frank Farian, musician and producer

The German record producer had huge success in the 1970s writing and recording with the disco-era group Boney M, which he replicated with the controversial duo Milli Vanilli in 1988. He died on 23rd January 2024, aged 82.

Frank Farian in 1987. Picture: Alamy

David Emge, actor

The Indiana-born actor became famous for his role as Stephen (aka "Flyboy"), one of the four main cast members of George A. Romero's original Dawn Of The Dead in 1978. He died on 20th January, aged 77.

David Emge as one of cinema's most famous zombies in the climax to Dawn Of The Dead (1978). Picture: Alamy

Marlena Shaw, musician

The New York-born singer, best knownd for her hits Califoria Soul and Touch Me In The Morning, died on 19th January 2024, afed 84.

Marlena Shaw - California Soul

Annie Nightingale, broadcaster

Nightingale was the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1 in 1970 and continued to work with the station until her death on 11th January 2024, aged 83. She was known for the Sunday night Request Show and hosting the BBC-2 TV series The Old Grey Whistle Test in the punk era.

Anne Nightingale in 1970. Picture: Alamy

J. P. R. Williams, rugby player

John Peter Rhys Williams was a rugby union player that was part of the Welsh national team in the 70s, helping them to win three grand slam titles. He died on 8th January 2024, aged 74.

JPR Williams in 1978. Picture: Alamy

Franz Beckenbauer, football player

The Munich-born sportsman played for Bayern between 1964 and 1977, winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1967 and the European Cup in '74, '75 and '76. He was also captain of the West German national team when they won the World Cup in 1974 and manager when they triumphed in 1990. He died on 7th January, aged 78.

Franz Beckenbauer lifts the World Cup trophy in 1974. Picture: AP Photo/File/Alamy

David Soul, actor

The actor, best known for his starring role as Sergeant Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the TV show Starsky & Hutch, died on 4th January 2024, aged 80. The series was a huge international hit and ran between 1975 and 1979. Soul also appeared in the TV movie adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot, the Dirty Harry film Magnum Force and enjoyed a successful pop career with a a UK Number 1 in Silver Lady. He also made a cameo appearance in the comedy show Little Britain in the 2000s.

David Soul in 1975. Picture: BC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Glynis Johns, actor

The British star, best known for her role as Winifred Banks in the 1964 Disney production of Mary Poppins and the title role as the mermaid in Miranda, died on 4th January, aged 100. She also was the first person to sing Send In The Clowns in the show A Little Night Music on Broadway in 1973.

Glynis Johns in Mary Poppins with David Tomlinson, Matthew Garber, Karen Dotrice. Picture: Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Derek Draper, lobbyist and psychotherapist

The former political advisor, later a clinical psychologist, was married to TV and Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway. After contracting COVID in March 2020, Draper was put into an induced coma and subsequently suffered a number of health setbacks, including a heart attack shortly before Christmas 2023. Draper died on 3rd January 2024, aged 56.