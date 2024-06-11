Courteney Cox recreates Dancing In The Dark video for viral 80s dance trend

Courteney Cox calls back to her iconic Dancing In The Dark dance. Picture: Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty, Instagram/courtneycoxofficial

By Jenny Mensah

The Friends star originally featured in the video for the iconic Bruce Springsteen track and has called back to the moment on her Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Courteney Cox has recreated the dance from Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing In The Dark video.

The Friends star featured in the original video for the 1984 single and now she’s taken to Instagram to prove she’s still knows the moves to the iconic track.

Now, jumping on the viral TikTok and Instagram trend, which sees parents dance to Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat, Cox took to her own account to give it a whirl.

After a bit of hesitation, she soon whips off her jacket as a reveal herself wearing a Bruce Springsteen and The E-Street Band t-shirt as she does her trademark moves from the video.

The clip then ends by including the video itself, which sees a young Cox in the very same tee as she joins Springsteen up on stage.

Watch the video below, which the actress captioned: "1980’s dancing…in the dark".

Courteney Cox recreates Dancing In The Dark video for viral 80s dance trend

Cox was praised for the stunt by her celeb pals, including her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who applauded her and Jennifer Garner who wrote: "You win!"

The original video marked a turning point in Cox's career, as she'd only received one acting credit in As The World Turns at the time.

She went on to become one of the biggest TV stars of the 90s, known most for her portrayal of the highly-strung Monica Geller in Friends.

Cox also featured in the likes of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Family Ties, The Longest Yard and the Scream franchise.

Remind yourself of the iconic 80s moment with the official video below: