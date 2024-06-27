Coldplay at Glastonbury 2024: Everything you need to know...

Coldplay play a headline set at Glastonbury Festival 2024. Picture: Anna Lee

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co are set for a headline set at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage this weekend. Find out everything there is to know about the band here.

Coldplay are one of three of the headliners at Glastonbury Festival this year, topping the bill alongside Dua Lipa and SZA.

As the Yellow outfit prepare to close the Saturday night of the Somerset festival at the iconic Pyramid Stage, we answer everything you need to know about the band, including when to expect them and how to watch their set, below.

Coldplay will headline Glastonbury 2024 this Saturday. Picture: Press/James Marcus Haney

What time do Coldplay play Glastonbury?

Coldplay will headline Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Saturday 29th June from 9.45pm - 11.45pm.

How to watch Coldplay's Glastonbury 2024 set?

Coldplay's set will be streamed on BBC iPlayer on 29th June from 10pm. According to reports, Dua Lipa and Coldplay's sets will be streamed live globally in a Glastonbury first.

How many times have Coldplay headlined Glastonbury?

Five. After their headline set at Glastonbury 2024, Coldplay will have headlined the festival a whopping five times, previously topping the Pyramid Stage in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016. These years aside, Coldplay played The New Tent in 1999 and The Other Stage in 2000.

Who is in Coldplay?

Coldplay are comprised of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion.

The band are also known to have an unofficial "fifth member" manager and creative director Phil Harvey.

How did Coldplay come up with their name?

The band originally called themselves Starfish for their first show, which took place in Camden in 1998. However, they settled on Coldplay after it was suggested by their friend and fellow UCL student Tim Crompton. He was in the process of putting a band of old schoolmates together and found a copy of Philip Horky's book, Child's Reflections, Cold Play. He suggested it to his bandmates (who were later called Bettina Motive) and they rejected it, leaving Chris Martin and co to take up the name.

What is Coldplay's biggest song?

Coldplay are perhaps most known for their hit 2000 single Yellow, which peaked at number 4 in the UK charts and has garnered 2,321,505,495 streams and counting. However, their most streamed track of all time is their Chainsmokers collab Something Just Like This, which has a whopping 2,609,310,819 streams and counting. In third place is the band's Viva La Vida single, which peaked at number one in the UK singles chart and has 2,112,556,241 streams and counting.

How many albums do Coldplay have?

At the time of writing this article, Coldplay have released nine studio albums. However they have a 10th on the way, which is released on October 2024. See their discography below:

Parachutes (2000)

A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002)

X&Y (2005)

Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008)

Mylo Xyloto (2011)

Ghost Stories (2014)

A Head Full of Dreams (2015)

Everyday Life (2019)

Music of the Spheres (2021)

Moon Music (2024)

Coldplay's Moon Music is released on 24th October 2024. Picture: Press

Does Coldplay have a new album?

Yes. Coldplay will release their new album Moon Music (also known by its full title Music of the Spheres Vol. II: Moon Music) on 24th October 2024. From it comes their new single, Feels Like I'm Falling In Love, which you can listen to here:

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove (Official Audio)

Are Coldplay touring in 2024?

Yes. Apart from their stint at Glastonbury Festival, Chris Martin and co are still in the midst of their Music of the Spheres world tour, where they will visit the likes of Italy, Germany, Finland, Austria, Australia and New Zealand.

See the full list of dates here.

Coldplay reveal European tour dates

How old is Chris Martin?

Chris Martin was born on 2nd March 1977 and at the time of this article's publish is 47 years old.

How many children does Chris Martin have?

Chris Martin has two children, daughter Apple (20) and son Moses (18), who he shares with his ex wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Do Coldplay split earnings equally?

It is widely reported that Coldplay split their earnings equally, and on Howard Stern, Chris Martin is quoted in saying that they "share money and share credit".

It is also expected that their unofficial "fifth member" Phil Harvey - their manager and creative director - gets a share.

Coldplay on Splitting Money Evenly and How They All Met in College

When was Chris Martin married to Gwyneth Paltrow?

Chris Martin was married to Hollywood actress and Goop entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 - 2016. The pair famously announced that they were "consciously uncoupling" 2014 with a blog post Paltrow shared on her Goop site.

Is Chris Martin married to Dakota Johnson?

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been in a private relationship from 2017. After a brief split, the pair appear to still be going strong and it is even strongly rumoured that the pair have been engaged for a number of years.

How much is Chris Martin worth?

According to an article released by The Times in May 2023, Martin has an estimated net worth of £160 million.

Coldplay's Will Champion, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland and Guy Berryman. Picture: Press