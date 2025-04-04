Catfish and the Bottlemen add three new UK & Ireland shows for 2025

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced fresh live dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Van McCann and co are set to play three more shows this summer. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Catfish & The Bottlemen are set to play fresh outdoor UK shows this year.

The Welsh rockers, fronted by Van McCann, will play a headline set at Belfast's Ormeau Park on 15th June, followed by an Irish date at Dublin's Fairview Park on 16th June.

The next month will see the Showtime outfit play another outdoor show, thus time heading to Glasgow Green in Scotland on Wednesday 9th July, joined by The Wombats and The Fratellis as special guests- with more acts to be announced.

The news of their new Scottish date was first shared by Liverpool indie band, who posted on their Instagram: "We are SO excited to announce we’ll be supporting @catfishandthebottlemen for their Glasgow headline show".

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale here from Friday 11th April, with pre-sales taking place on Wednesday 9th April from 10am.

The new dates come after Kathleen rockers announced their plans to epic headline shows at Heaton Park, Manchester on 13th June, Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 1st August and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3rd August 2025.

Catfish and the Bottlemen. Picture: Press

See Catfish & The Bottlemen's 2025 UK dates so far:

15th June 2025 - Ormeau Park, Belfast - NEW DATE ADDED

16th June 2025 - Fairfield Park, Dublin - NEW DATE ADDED

13th June 2025 - Heaton Park, Manchester

9th July 2025 - Glasgow Green - NEW DATE ADDED

1st August 2025 - Cardiff Principality Stadium

3rd August 2025 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Catfish and the Bottlemen rounded off a bumper year in 2024 by sharing a brand new single title Showtime and returning to the stage for dates at Cardiff Castle, Sefton Park, Edinburgh Summer Sessions and Reading & Leeds Festival.

Last year also saw the band celebrating the 10 year anniversary of The Balcony with a new re-release.

The debut studio album - which was released in the UK on 5th September 2014 in the UK - included the singles Homesick, Kathleen, Cocoon, Fallout and Pacifier.

It peaked at number 10 on the UK albums chart and earned itself Gold certification status.

Catfish and the Bottlemen's The Balcony inverted artwork. Picture: Press

The reissue included a limited edition CD, Cassette and LP release featuring inverted white artwork and six bonus tracks. A new limited edition 7” featured Hourglass (Ewan McGregor version) and rare song ‘ASA’, available again for the first time since the original pressing 10 years ago.

Catfish And The Bottlemen - Cocoon at Radio X Sheffield gig

