Glastonbury Festival 2025 Emerging Talent Competition finalists revealed

By Jenny Mensah

The Somerset festival has confirmed the eight finalists who are in with a chance of winning the grand prize.

Glastonbury has confirmed the finalists for the 2025 edition of its Emerging Talent Competition.

Each year, the festival gives an act the chance to perform on one its stages and win a cash prize and the final eight in the process has been revealed.

Trio Air Drawn Dagger, collective Ari Tsugi, singer Eli Dayo, singer Mali Hâf, artist Nat Oaks, Master Peace, Sarah Meth and five-piece Westside Cowboy are the names who are in with a chance of being given a main slot at Glastonbury 2025 and a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation.

Two runners up will also each receive a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize at the live finals, which will take place on 26th April.

The announcement comes after Glastonbury revealed their ticket payment deadline for 2025.

Tickets for the festival originally went on sale in November last year, with both coach and general admission tickets selling out in under 30 minutes.

Organisers of the Somerset event have since confirmed that those luckily enough to secure a deposit last Autumn, now have from 9am 1st April until 11.59pm on 7th April to pay their final balance.

Organisers detailed on the official website: "If you have paid a deposit for either a general admission ticket or a ticket + coach travel option for the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, your balance payment of £303.50 (including a £5 booking fee per ticket) is due between 09:00 BST on Tuesday 1st April and 23:59 BST on Monday 7th April 2025."

They add that ticket-goers will be able to add car park tickets and Ticket Plan Refund Protection to their booking and balance payments will also be subject to postage and packing fees of £10.25 per order for general admission tickets and £2.75 for coach e-tickets.

Any tickets which balance has not been paid for will be refunded £50 within 7 working days of the balance period ending, but with a £25 admin fee retained.

The balance deadline is likely to mean that tickets are most likely to go on resale on either the second or third week of April.

This year's festival will see The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young headline, with the likes of Biffy Clyro, Wet Leg, The Maccabees, Charlie xcx, The Prodigy, The Libertines, Busta Rhymes, Blossoms, Nova Twins, Kaiser Chiefs, Alanis Morissette, Kneecap, Wolf Alice, The Brian Jonestown Massacre and Doechii joining them on the line-up.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury is continuing to share its individual stage and area posters, with the line-ups for the likes of the Acoustic Stage, the Field of Avalon and West Holds revealed so far.

The last area to get a mention was Sliver Hayes, which is described as the "original dance music area at Worthy Farm," that "combines forward-thinking electronic artists across five music stages with positive action, debate, technology & design throughout the field."

