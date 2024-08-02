86TVs share New Used Car single featuring Jamie T as debut album is released
2 August 2024, 13:08
The song has been unveiled on the same day as the band's debut album is released.
86TVs have unveiled their single with with Jamie T.
The supergroup - consisting of Maccabees alumni Hugo and Felix White, their brother Will White and drummer Jamie Morrison (Noisettes and Stereophonics) – have shared the latest track, which includes the Wimbledon artist.
Watch the official video for New Used Car, which was directed by Hugo, below:
86TVs - New Used Car (feat. Jamie T) (Official Music Video)
A press release explains that the single is a "story of a regular yet optimistic day that takes a tragic turn, a narrative that works as an engaging metaphor for how life shifts in unexpected directions. Its driving, road trip rhythms and bright, bristling riffs, however, provide an uplifting spark to contrast its theme - and even that takes flight into new horizons with the rousing hook Nothing lasts forever / Gotta live for today."
Jamie T features all streaming versions of the track, while the original version of New Used Car feature's on the band's debut album, which is out today.
Jamie T - whose real name is Jamie Alexander Treays - and 86TVs have a long history together, with the Sheila star being a close friend of the White brothers for years. Not only did Treays join The Maccabees on stage at their last ever show in 2017, but 2022 saw Hugo produce the majority of his first number one album The Theory of Whatever and 86TVs went on top open for Jamie T on tour, while Hugoj joined hjm at his huge Finsbury Park show last year.
New Used Car comes on the same day as the release of their debut studio album, which includes the previously shared tracks Worn Out Buildings, Higher Love, Tambourine, Someone Else's Dream and Komorebi- which sees John Mcendro star in the video.
Stream the record below:
The band will discuss the album with Radio X's John Kennedy in a special track by track tonight (Friday 2nd August).
Listen live from 11pm on Global Player, The official Radio X app.
86TVs on how they got together
Meanwhile, the rest of this will see 86TVs embark on their summer festival as well as intimate record store dates, while also playing an Autumn headline tour.
See 86TVs 2024 live dates below:
- 2nd August - Brighton, Resident Records
- 3rd August – Kendal Calling
- 4th August – Y NOT? Festival
- 5th August– Sheffield, Bear Tree Records
- 5th August – Leeds, Jumbo Records
- 6th August– Edinburgh, Assai Records
- 6th August – Glasgow, Assai Records
- 7th August– Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic
- 8th August – Bristol, Rough Trade
- 9th August– London, Rough Trade East
- 23rd August – The Big Feastival
- 15th November– Weissenhäuser Strand, Rolling Stone Beach Festival
- 16th November – Berlin, Lark
- 18th November – Amsterdam, Paradiso (upstairs)
- 19th November – Paris, Les Etoiles
- 21st November – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
- 22nd November – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
- 23rd November – Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda
- 25th November – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
- 26th November – Manchester, Gorilla
- 27th November – Bristol, Fleece
- 29th November – London, Electric Brixton
- 30th November – Cambridge, Mash
- 1st December – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club