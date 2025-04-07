The Maccabees announce UK & Ireland tour for 2025 including date at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

The Maccabees have announced fresh live dates for 2025. Picture: Phil Sharp/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Pelican outfit have expanded their reunion dates in the likes of Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester. Find out how you can be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Maccabees have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2025- their first in nine years.

The indie favourites - comprised of Orlando Weeks, guitarist brothers Felix and Hugo White, bassist Rupert Jarvis and drummer Sam Doyle - delighted their fans when they confirmed a reunion gig at All Points East this summer.

Though the band have since announced European tour dates and a slot at Glastonbury 2025, fans were still eagerly waiting to see if they would play any more standalone headline shows on their home soil this year.

Now, the Something Like Happiness outfit have confirmed fresh dates on the run-up to their homecoming APE show, where they will play the likes of O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester on 21st August.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 11th April from 9am at themaccabees.co.uk and the presale takes place on Wednesday 9th April.

Get the full dates and find out how to buy tickets below.

The Maccabees' 2025 UK & Ireland dates. Picture: Press

Guitarist Felix White says of the dates: “We can’t wait to be The Maccabees again! These shows will be really magical, playing the songs that form such a part of our collective lives, in the UK & Ireland in the lead up to All Points East Festival. It’s something we genuinely didn’t think would happen again and are really determined to make special now that it is. We’ll see you there.”

The Maccabees' 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

17th August: Dublin Academy - NEW DATE

20th August: Glasgow Barrowlands - NEW DATE

21st August: Manchester O2 Vic Warehouse - NEW DATE

24th August: All Points East, London

How to buy tickets for The Maccabees' 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 11th April from 9am at themaccabees.co.uk.

The fan pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 9th April at 9am BST and fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.

The new shows will take e place before the Marks To Prove It band's homecoming show at All Points East 2025.

The east London gig will see the band take to the stage on Sunday 24th August, Bank Holiday Weekend - with the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, Dry Cleaning, The Cribs, Nilüfer Yanya, The Murder Capital, Divorce and Prima Queen on the line-up.

Read more:

The Maccabees are headlining All Points East 2025!

Read more: