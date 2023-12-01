LCD Soundsystem to headline All Points East 2024
1 December 2023, 09:00
The New York electro-punks will be joined by Pixies and more at Victoria Park in East London next summer.
LCD Soundsystem are the next act to be announced for Uber One presents All Points East 2024.
James Murphy's electro-punk pioneers from Brooklyn will be returning to the UK to perform a special show at London's Victoria Park on Friday 23rd August.
Also on the bill will be alt-rock legends Pixies, British R&B act Jai Paul, plus Floating Points, Jockstrap, Nation Of Language, Sofia Kourtesis, Eyedress and Vagabon. More acts for the day will be announced later.
How to buy tickets for LCD Soundsystem at All Points East:
An Amex Presale starts 10am Friday 1st December and runs until 9am Tuesday 5th December.
Who else is headlining All Points East 2024?
UK rapper Loyle Carner has already been confirmed as the first artist for next year's series of shows, playing Victoria Park on Saturday 17th August 2024.
Here’s your first lineup drop for @LoyleCarner’s #AllPointsEast show! Welcome @Nas, @EzraCollective, Sainté, Joe James, ENNY, Navy Blue, + more names TBA ✨— Uber One presents All Points East (@allpointseastuk) November 22, 2023
Our APE presale is now LIVE! Check your inbox if you signed up to our mailing list.
More info: https://t.co/YljmOxnP9N pic.twitter.com/vDPsx3HEfA
Who joins Loyle Carner at All Points East?
- Nas
- Ezra Collective
- Sainte
- Joe James
- Enny
- Navy Blue
Last year's All Points East Festival saw headline performances from Stormzy, who curated his own This Is What We Mean day, The Strokes, Jungle, Dermot Kennedy and Haim, who marked 10 years of their Days Are Gone album.
