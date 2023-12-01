LCD Soundsystem to headline All Points East 2024

1 December 2023, 09:00

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performing in November 2022.
James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performing in November 2022. Picture: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images
The New York electro-punks will be joined by Pixies and more at Victoria Park in East London next summer.

LCD Soundsystem are the next act to be announced for Uber One presents All Points East 2024.

James Murphy's electro-punk pioneers from Brooklyn will be returning to the UK to perform a special show at London's Victoria Park on Friday 23rd August.

Also on the bill will be alt-rock legends Pixies, British R&B act Jai Paul, plus Floating Points, Jockstrap, Nation Of Language, Sofia Kourtesis, Eyedress and Vagabon. More acts for the day will be announced later.

Pixies will play All Points East in 2024
Pixies will play All Points East in 2024. Picture: James Joiner/Press

How to buy tickets for LCD Soundsystem at All Points East:

How to buy tickets for Lat All Points East:December via www.allpointseastfestival.com.

An Amex Presale starts 10am Friday 1st December and runs until 9am Tuesday 5th December.

LCD Soundsystem will play All Points East on Friday 23rd August
LCD Soundsystem will play All Points East on Friday 23rd August. Picture: Press

Who else is headlining All Points East 2024?

UK rapper Loyle Carner has already been confirmed as the first artist for next year's series of shows, playing Victoria Park on Saturday 17th August 2024.

Who joins Loyle Carner at All Points East?

  • Nas
  • Ezra Collective
  • Sainte
  • Joe James
  • Enny
  • Navy Blue

Last year's All Points East Festival saw headline performances from Stormzy, who curated his own This Is What We Mean day, The Strokes, Jungle, Dermot Kennedy and Haim, who marked 10 years of their Days Are Gone album.

Haim perform If I Could Change Your Mind at All Points East 2023

All Points East 2019
All Points East has announced its first act for 2024. Picture: Press

