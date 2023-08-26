The Strokes & Yeah Yeah Yeahs deliver noughties nostalgia at All Points East 2023

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O and The Strokes' Julian Casablancas at All Points East 2023. Picture: 1. Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty 2. Burak Cingi/Redferns

By Radio X

The Victoria Park Festival played host to NYC indie rock royalty this Friday. Find out what was on their setlists.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Strokes returned to London this Friday (25th August) for a headline set at All Points East Festival.

On a day packed with performances from the likes of The Walkmen and Be Your Own Pet, it seemed only fitting the band's set was proceeded by fellow NYC rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Karen O was every bit as dynamic as she was when they first burst onto the scene two decades ago, delivering stand out performances on the likes of Gold Lion, Y Control and Heads Will Roll.

After a tear-jerking rendition of Maps the trio. - completed by Nick Zinner and Brian Chase - saw out their set with an electrifying performance Fever To Tell belter Date With The Night.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs play Maps at All Points East 2023

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' setlist at All Points East 2023:

1. Spitting Off the Edge of the World

2. Rich

3. Rockers to Swallow

4. Burning

5. Zero

6. Soft Shock

7. Lovebomb

8. Sacrilege

9. Gold Lion

10. Y Control

11. Maps

12. Heads Will Roll

13. Date With the Night

The Strokes followed soon after, delivering a career-spanning set of hits, including Last Nite, Juicebox, You Only Live Once and Someday.

Casablancas and co also treated the crowd to the more recent indie earworm and TikTok favourite The Adults Are Talking from their 2020 album The New Abnormal and Call It Fate, Call It Karma from 2013's Comedown Machine.

Despite being somewhat marred by sound issues, the East London crowd stuck with the band to experience a raucous singalong in the shape of Reptilia, before being treated to debut album classics Hard To Explain and Is This It.

All Points East may have been hit with the mightiest of downpours, but nothing could dampen the spirits of the crowd, who were transported to the indie discos of their youth.

The Strokes play Reptilia at All Points East 2023

The Strokes' setlist at All Points East 2023:

1. What Ever Happened?

2. Alone, Together

3. Last Nite

4. The Adults Are Talking

5. Call It Fate, Call It Karma

6. Juicebox

7. You Only Live Once

8. Under Control

9. Meet Me in the Bathroom

10. Ode to the Mets

11. Red Light

12. Soma

13. Ask Me Anything

14. Automatic Stop

15. Someday

16. Fallacy

17. Welcome to Japan

18. Reptilia

Encore:

19. Hard to Explain

20. Is This It