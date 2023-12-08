The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie to co-headline All Points East 2024

The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie to co-headline All Points East 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

They join previously announced headliners Loyle Carner and LCD Soundsystem at the Victoria Park Festival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie are set to co-headline All Points East 2024.

Celebrating the 20 year anniversaries of their beloved albums Give Up and Transatlanticism, the bands will take to Victoria Park on Sunday 25th August 2024, with a full supporting line-up of names still to be announced.

Benjamin Gibbard, the co-founder of both bands, will perform with The Postal Service – completed by Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis – as well as Death Cab for Cutie, joining Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr.

A press release from the festival explained: "This will be The Postal Service’s first appearance in London for over 10 years, so All Points East next summer will be an incredibly special celebration of two groups who defined an era and are held in the hearts of music fans across the world.”

Tickets go on general sale on Tuesday 12th December at 10am.

Find out everything we need to know about the dates so far and how you can be there.

When do The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie play All Points East 2024?

The era-defining bands will take to Victoria Park on Sunday 25th August 2024.

When do tickets for The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie at All Points East go on sale?

The APE Presale starts on Monday 11th December at 10am , which fans can sign up for here.

starts on at , which fans can sign up for here. Tickets go on general sale on Tuesday 12th December at 10am.

To celebrate two decades of 'Give Up' and 'Transatlanticism', @PostalService and @dcfc have joined forces for an extraordinary 20th anniversary performance at Uber One presents All Points East, with a full lineup TBA ⚡️



More info: https://t.co/OpHW29JMHC#AllPointsEast pic.twitter.com/Z564Yy4xkB — Uber One presents All Points East (@allpointseastuk) December 8, 2023

Who's headlining All Points East 2024 so far?

Saturday 17th August 2024: Loyle Carner

Friday 23rd August 2024: LCD Soundsystem

Sunday 25th August 2024: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie

All Points East 2023 saw headline performances from Stormzy, who curated his own This Is What We Mean day, The Strokes, Jungle, Dermot Kennedy and Haim, who marked 10 years of their Days Are Gone album. The Strokes' day also saw a nostalgic line-up of artists, which included The Walkmen and their New York contemporaries Yeah Yeah Yeahs.