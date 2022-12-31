The Lathums named Radio X Record Of The Year 2022 winners

The Lathums' Say My Name has been named Record Of The Year 2022 by Radio X listeners. Picture: Press

The Wigan band's Say My Name anthem has been named the best track of 2022 by Radio X listeners.

Radio X listeners have named Say My Name by The Lathums as the Record Of The Year 2022.

The belter of a single - which was unleashed back in October this year - has beaten out stiff competition from the likes of Liam Gallagher and Wet Leg to be crowned Radio X listeners' most popular track of 2022.

Listen to the Radio X Record Of The Year live playlist here. Picture: Radio X

To celebrate the great music that's been produced in the past 12 months, Radio X gave YOU the opportunity to vote for the best song of the year.

We put together a list of every Radio X Record Of The Week played on air between January and December and you chose your favourite. Thousands of you have voted in the past week, and we've put together a list of the Top 10 most voted-for tracks below.

Alex Moore performing with The Lathums at TRNSMT Festival in July 2022. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

We caught up with Lathums frontman Alex Moore for his reaction to the result and he took time out to thank the fans as well as tease details of their sophomore album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, the follow-up to 2021's How Beautiful Life Can Be.

“I just wanna say, thank you very much to everybody,” he told Radio X’s Polly James. “All the fans of the band, the fans of the music. Radio X as well.”

He added, jokingly, “Everybody’s figuring out we’re the real deal”.

Asked about the fact he's in good company with Sam Fender - who won Record Of The Year in December 2021 with Seventeen Going Under - he said: “All the artists that have been nominated and everything. To be in that ilk is humbling really.”

Quizzed as to whether their forthcoming new album - which is set for release in February 2023 - will have a more rock-based sound like Say My Name, Alex teased: “I think everybody will be very surprised by the maturity of the album. It’s not dictated by genre, like album number one really.

“Album two… it’s a lot more emotion. I’ve found I’m kinda speaking to people more than trying to make a record. It’s not defined by genre. There’s so many different places the songs have taken.“

Speaking to his fans directly, he added: “Thank you for giving us the life that we’re living. Everyday I’m privileged to not really work. I’m not working. I’m doing what I love and people are giving us that opportunity and I’ll never forget that, so thank you very much”.

The frontman concluded: “I hope everyone has an amazing 2023. The year of The Lathums!”

Listen to the Radio X Record Of The Year 2022 live playlist. Picture: Radio X

See the Top 10 Record Of The Year 2022 results below:

The rest of the year's tracks were voted for in this order:

11. Jamie T - The Old Style Raiders

12. The Wombats - Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?

13. Liam Gallagher - Better Days

14. The Killers - Boy

15. The Snuts - The Rodeo

16. Inhaler - Love Will Get You There

17. DMA'S - Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend

18. Beabadoobee - The Perfect Pair

19. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

20. Kasabian - Chemicals

21. Marcus Mumford - Better Off High

22. Gorillaz - Cracker Island

23. Sam Fender - Wild Grey Ocean

24. The Black Keys - Wild Child

25. Richard Ashcroft (featuring Liam Gallagher) - C'Mon People (We're Making It Now)

26. Wet Leg - Ur Mum

27. Foals - 2am

28. Florence + The Machine - Free

29, Blossoms - Ribbon Around The Bomb

30. Florence + The Machine - King

31. Paolo Nutini - Radio

32. Blossoms - The Sulking Poet

33. The Snuts - Zuckerpunch

34. Inhaler - These Are The Days

35. Arcade Fire - Lookout Kid

36. Stereophonics - When You See It

37. Beabadoobee - Talk

38. Florence + The Machine - Dream Girl Evil

39. Florence + The Machine - My Love

40. Foals - 2001

41. Gorillaz - New Gold

42. Jamie T - Between The Rocks

43. Two Door Cinema Club - Lucky

44. Weezer - A Little Bit of Love

45. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

46. The Kooks - Cold Heart

47. Kasabian - Strictly Old Skool