The Lathums named Radio X Record Of The Year 2022 winners

31 December 2022, 15:52
The Wigan band's Say My Name anthem has been named the best track of 2022 by Radio X listeners.
Radio X listeners have named Say My Name by The Lathums as the Record Of The Year 2022.
The belter of a single - which was unleashed back in October this year - has beaten out stiff competition from the likes of Liam Gallagher and Wet Leg to be crowned Radio X listeners' most popular track of 2022.
To celebrate the great music that's been produced in the past 12 months, Radio X gave YOU the opportunity to vote for the best song of the year.
We put together a list of every Radio X Record Of The Week played on air between January and December and you chose your favourite. Thousands of you have voted in the past week, and we've put together a list of the Top 10 most voted-for tracks below.
We caught up with Lathums frontman Alex Moore for his reaction to the result and he took time out to thank the fans as well as tease details of their sophomore album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, the follow-up to 2021's How Beautiful Life Can Be.
“I just wanna say, thank you very much to everybody,” he told Radio X’s Polly James. “All the fans of the band, the fans of the music. Radio X as well.”
He added, jokingly, “Everybody’s figuring out we’re the real deal”.
Asked about the fact he's in good company with Sam Fender - who won Record Of The Year in December 2021 with Seventeen Going Under - he said: “All the artists that have been nominated and everything. To be in that ilk is humbling really.”
Quizzed as to whether their forthcoming new album - which is set for release in February 2023 - will have a more rock-based sound like Say My Name, Alex teased: “I think everybody will be very surprised by the maturity of the album. It’s not dictated by genre, like album number one really.
“Album two… it’s a lot more emotion. I’ve found I’m kinda speaking to people more than trying to make a record. It’s not defined by genre. There’s so many different places the songs have taken.“
Speaking to his fans directly, he added: “Thank you for giving us the life that we’re living. Everyday I’m privileged to not really work. I’m not working. I’m doing what I love and people are giving us that opportunity and I’ll never forget that, so thank you very much”.
The frontman concluded: “I hope everyone has an amazing 2023. The year of The Lathums!”
The Wigan lads preview their forthcoming second album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, with this epic track that Radio X listeners voted Record Of The Year 2022.
The Isle Of Wight duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers captured the imagination of the nation in 2022 with their self-titled debut album.
Liam celebrated his 50th birthday this year, but his third solo album C'Mon You Know proved he's as vital as ever. Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin co-wrote this outstanding track.
Fender's second album Seventeen Going Under was released in July 2021, but the summer of 2022 was his with stunning performances at Glastonbury and his own show at London's Finsbury Park.
The Sydney band settled in London this year and the country has taken them to its heart. This track comes from their assured third album Angel In Realtime.
Muse kicked off 2022 with this confrontational teaser from their ninth album Will Of The People.
The US trio are readying their sixth album This Is Why for release in February - and the snarling title track suggests it's going to be their best yet.
He's spent a whole decade as a solo artist, but Noel's muse shows no sign of evading him - he's as inquisitive as ever, looking for new sounds and styles, collaborating on this tune with the peerless Johnny Marr. The fourth High Flying Birds album is expected in May.
The title track from the band's ninth studio album proved that the trio can still conjure up impressive, progressive rock.
With Tom DeLonge now back in the fold, this is classic Blink. The band's reunion shows are some of the most keenly-anticipated of 2023.
