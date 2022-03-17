Muse announce new album Will Of The People

Muse in 2022: Dom Howard, Matt Bellamy and Chris Wolstenholme. Picture: Press

The trio have previewed their forthcoming ninth studio album with the video to their new track, Compliance.

The album, titled Will Of The People, will be released on 26th August 2022 and will be their first full length release since 2018's Simulation Theory.

Of the new track, frontman Matt Bellamy says: "Compliance is about submission to authoritarian rules and reassuring untruths to be accepted to an in-group.

"Gangs, governments, demagogues, social media algorithms & religions seduce us during times of vulnerability, creating arbitrary rules and distorted ideas for us to comply with.

"We are not just coerced, we are herded, frightened and corralled to produce a daily ‘2 minutes of hate’ against an out-group of their choosing and to turn a blind eye to our own internal voice of reason & compassion. They just need our Compliance.”

Muse - Will Of The People track listing

Compliance Liberation Won’t Stand Down Ghosts (How Can I Move On) You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween Kill Or Be Killed Verona Euphoria We Are Fucking Fucked

Muse - Will Of The People album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The album, Will Of The People, was produced by Muse and features mixing by multiple Grammy Award winner Serban Ghenea, Dan Lancaster and Aleks von Korff.

Bellamy says of the album: “Will Of The People is influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world. A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilisation of the global order all informed Will Of The People."

Muse in 2022: Dom Howard, Chris Wolstenholme and Matt Bellamy. Picture: Nick Fancher/Press

He adds: "It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened.

"This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”

Will Of The People is available to pre-order now from www.muse.mu