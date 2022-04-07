Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more
7 April 2022, 19:42
The duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers release their self-titled album on 8th April. Find out everything we know about the band here.
Wet Leg's self-titled debut album looks set to be one of the most critically-acclaimed releases of 2022.
The duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers have already notched up over 40 million global streams and over 9 million YouTube views, while Dave Grohl, Jack White and Lorde all count themselves as fans.
With their latest single Chaise Longue sitting pretty on the Radio X daytime playlist, here's everything you need to know about Wet Leg...
Who are Wet Leg?
Wet Leg are Rhian Teasdale (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) and Hester Chambers (backing vocals, lead guitar).
How did they meet?
Rhian and Hester met at the Isle Of Wight College and became firm friends. It would be a whole decade before they decided to make music together. They subsequently signed to the Domino Recording Company, home of Arctic Monkeys and Franz Ferdinand.
What does the name Wet Leg mean?
“We basically chose it after hitting 💦 and 🦵 on the emoji keyboard," Rhian told On The Wight in December 2021. "We were playing a sort of game where we’d make band names out of different emoji combinations. Then we got to 'Wet Leg' and it just kind of stuck.”
How many singles have Wet Leg released?
- Chaise Longue (June 2021)
- Wet Dream (September 2021)
- Too Late Now / Oh No (November 2021)
- Angelica (February 2022)
- Ur Mum (April 2022)
Their latest single, UR Mum is, as Rhian explains, "a diss song I wrote to make myself feel better. It worked. I was pretty angry at way things had gone in this particular dynamic."
When is Wet Leg's debut album out?
Wet Leg is released on Friday 8th April and contains the following tracks:
- Being in Love
- Chaise Longue
- Angelica
- I Don't Wanna Go Out
- Wet Dream
- Convincing
- Loving You
- Ur Mum
- Oh No
- Piece of Sh*t
- Supermarket
- Too Late Now
Where can you see Wet Leg on tour?
Wet Leg's UK tour dates for 2022 currently look like this.
- 8th April London, Rough Trade East
- 9th April Brighton, Resident
- 10th April Bristol, Rough Trade
- 11th April Nottingham, Rough Trade
- 12th April Birmingham, HMV Vault
- 13th April Sheffield, Bear Tree Records
- 16th April Newcastle University
- 17th April Edinburgh, The Mash House
- 19th April Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
- 20th April Manchester, Gorilla
- 21st April Bristol, Trinity Centre
- 23rd April Birmingham, O2 Institute
- 24th April Norwich, Arts Centre
- 26th April London, Electric Ballroom
- 27th April Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
- 28th May Neighbourhood Weekender
- 16th June Isle of Wight Festival
- 23rd June Bristol, Louisiana
- 9th July TRNSMT Festival
- 13th November Norwich, UEA
- 14th November Bristol, O2 Academy
- 15th November Liverpool, O2 Academy
- 17th November Glasgow, SWG3
- 18th November Leeds, Beckett University Students Union
- 19th November Manchester, O2 Ritz
- 21st November Birmingham, O2 Institute
- 23rd November London O2 Forum Kentish Town
- 24th November London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
- 25th November Nottingham, Rock City
- 27th November Belfast, Limelight
For full ticket info, see the band's official website at www.wetlegband.com
Who is in Wet Leg's live band?
On the road, Hester and Rhian are joined by the following musicians:
- Ellis Durand – bass, backing vocals
- Josh Mobaraki – guitar and keyboards
- Henry Holmes – drums and percussion