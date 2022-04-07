Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Wet Leg in 2022: Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. Picture: Hollie Fernando/Press

The duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers release their self-titled album on 8th April. Find out everything we know about the band here.

Wet Leg's self-titled debut album looks set to be one of the most critically-acclaimed releases of 2022.

The duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers have already notched up over 40 million global streams and over 9 million YouTube views, while Dave Grohl, Jack White and Lorde all count themselves as fans.

With their latest single Chaise Longue sitting pretty on the Radio X daytime playlist, here's everything you need to know about Wet Leg...

Who are Wet Leg?

Wet Leg are Rhian Teasdale (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) and Hester Chambers (backing vocals, lead guitar).

How did they meet?

Rhian and Hester met at the Isle Of Wight College and became firm friends. It would be a whole decade before they decided to make music together. They subsequently signed to the Domino Recording Company, home of Arctic Monkeys and Franz Ferdinand.

What does the name Wet Leg mean?

“We basically chose it after hitting 💦 and 🦵 on the emoji keyboard," Rhian told On The Wight in December 2021. "We were playing a sort of game where we’d make band names out of different emoji combinations. Then we got to 'Wet Leg' and it just kind of stuck.”

How many singles have Wet Leg released?

Chaise Longue (June 2021)

Wet Dream (September 2021)

Too Late Now / Oh No (November 2021)

Angelica (February 2022)

Ur Mum (April 2022)

Their latest single, UR Mum is, as Rhian explains, "a diss song I wrote to make myself feel better. It worked. I was pretty angry at way things had gone in this particular dynamic."

When is Wet Leg's debut album out?

Wet Leg is released on Friday 8th April and contains the following tracks:

Being in Love Chaise Longue Angelica I Don't Wanna Go Out Wet Dream Convincing Loving You Ur Mum Oh No Piece of Sh*t Supermarket Too Late Now

Wet Leg's self-titled debut album. Picture: Press

Where can you see Wet Leg on tour?

Wet Leg's UK tour dates for 2022 currently look like this.

8th April London, Rough Trade East

9th April Brighton, Resident

10th April Bristol, Rough Trade

11th April Nottingham, Rough Trade

12th April Birmingham, HMV Vault

13th April Sheffield, Bear Tree Records

16th April Newcastle University

17th April Edinburgh, The Mash House

19th April Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

20th April Manchester, Gorilla

21st April Bristol, Trinity Centre

23rd April Birmingham, O2 Institute

24th April Norwich, Arts Centre

26th April London, Electric Ballroom

27th April Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

28th May Neighbourhood Weekender

16th June Isle of Wight Festival

23rd June Bristol, Louisiana

9th July TRNSMT Festival

13th November Norwich, UEA

14th November Bristol, O2 Academy

15th November Liverpool, O2 Academy

17th November Glasgow, SWG3

18th November Leeds, Beckett University Students Union

19th November Manchester, O2 Ritz

21st November Birmingham, O2 Institute

23rd November London O2 Forum Kentish Town

24th November London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

25th November Nottingham, Rock City

27th November Belfast, Limelight

For full ticket info, see the band's official website at www.wetlegband.com

Who is in Wet Leg's live band?

