The Lathums' How Beautiful Life Can Be album: Track by Track
1 October 2021, 18:08
The Wigan four-piece released their debut album this week, which has scored them a UK No.1. Watch them join John Kennedy for a track by track.
The Lathums released their debut album this week and it's stormed the UK charts.
The Wigan rockers - made up of frontman Alex Moore, guitarist Scott Concepcion, bassist Johnny Cunliffe and drummer Ryan Durrans - released Beautiful Life Can Be on Friday 24 September, scoring them their first UK No.1 album and knocking Drake off the top spot.
Now, frontman Alex Moore has joined X-Posure's John Kennedy for a special talk through the release, track-by-track.
Watch him go through everything from the album's title track, to our Radio X Record of The Week, I'll Get By, in our video above.
Listen to the album in full here:
See the tracklist for The Lathums' How Beautiful Life Can Be:
- Circles Of Faith
- I'll Get By
- Fight On
- How Beautiful Life Can Be
- The Great Escape
- I Won't Lie
- I See Your Ghost
- Oh My Love
- I'll Never Forget The Time I Spent With You
- I Know That Much
- Artificial Screens
- The Redemption Of Sonic Beauty
