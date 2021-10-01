The Lathums' How Beautiful Life Can Be album: Track by Track

The Wigan four-piece released their debut album this week, which has scored them a UK No.1. Watch them join John Kennedy for a track by track.

The Lathums released their debut album this week and it's stormed the UK charts.

The Wigan rockers - made up of frontman Alex Moore, guitarist Scott Concepcion, bassist Johnny Cunliffe and drummer Ryan Durrans - released Beautiful Life Can Be on Friday 24 September, scoring them their first UK No.1 album and knocking Drake off the top spot.

Now, frontman Alex Moore has joined X-Posure's John Kennedy for a special talk through the release, track-by-track.

Watch him go through everything from the album's title track, to our Radio X Record of The Week, I'll Get By, in our video above.

Listen to the album in full here:

See the tracklist for The Lathums' How Beautiful Life Can Be:

Circles Of Faith I'll Get By Fight On How Beautiful Life Can Be The Great Escape I Won't Lie I See Your Ghost Oh My Love I'll Never Forget The Time I Spent With You I Know That Much Artificial Screens The Redemption Of Sonic Beauty

