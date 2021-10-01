The Lathums' How Beautiful Life Can Be album: Track by Track

1 October 2021, 18:08

The Wigan four-piece released their debut album this week, which has scored them a UK No.1. Watch them join John Kennedy for a track by track.

The Lathums released their debut album this week and it's stormed the UK charts.

The Wigan rockers - made up of frontman Alex Moore, guitarist Scott Concepcion, bassist Johnny Cunliffe and drummer Ryan Durrans - released Beautiful Life Can Be on Friday 24 September, scoring them their first UK No.1 album and knocking Drake off the top spot.

Now, frontman Alex Moore has joined X-Posure's John Kennedy for a special talk through the release, track-by-track.

Watch him go through everything from the album's title track, to our Radio X Record of The Week, I'll Get By, in our video above.

Listen to the album in full here:

See the tracklist for The Lathums' How Beautiful Life Can Be:

  1. Circles Of Faith
  2. I'll Get By
  3. Fight On
  4. How Beautiful Life Can Be
  5. The Great Escape
  6. I Won't Lie
  7. I See Your Ghost
  8. Oh My Love
  9. I'll Never Forget The Time I Spent With You
  10. I Know That Much
  11. Artificial Screens
  12. The Redemption Of Sonic Beauty

