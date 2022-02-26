Gang of Youths' Angel In Realtime: Track By Track

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie rockers have released their long-awaited album Angel In Realtime. Watch Dave and Tom talk through the album with John Kennedy.

Gang Of Youths have released their much-anticipated third studio album Angel In Realtime and it was definitely worth the wait.

The band - made up of David Le'aupepe (lead vocals, guitar), Max Dunn (bass guitar), Jung Kim (lead guitar, keyboards), Donnie Borzestowski (drums), and Tom Hobden - have finally shared their immensely personal record, which pays tribute to Dave's late father and their adopted neighbourhood of London's Angel, Islington.

The album, which follows the release of 2015's The Positions and 2017's Go Father in Lightness, includes latest single Spirit Boy, Tend the Garden, In the Wake of Your Leave and lead track The Angel of 8th Ave.

Watch our video above, where Dave and Tom discussion the album with John Kennedy in a special track by track album playback.

Gang of Youths ' Dave and Tom take us through their album, Track by track. Picture: Radio X

Speaking of their upcoming record, Gang of Youths said: "The album is about the life and legacy of Dave's father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington."

Frontman Le’aupepe said: "I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it."

See Gang of Youth's Angel in Realtime Tracklist:

you in everything in the wake of your leave the angel of 8th ave. returner unison tend the garden the kingdom is within you spirit boy brothers forbearance the man himself hand of god goal of the century

Gang Of Youths are set for a number of record signing and acoustic performances at the likes of The Fighting Cocks in Kingston Upon Thames for Banquet Records, HMV in Manchester, Crash Records in Leeds and Rough Trade East in London.

They'll then head out on their UK and Ireland tour dates, which culminate in an adopted homecoming gig at London's Brixton Academy.

See Gang of Youths 2022 UK & Ireland dates:

3 March – Ireland, Dublin, Button Factory - SOLD OUT

5 March – UK, Newcastle, Riverside - SOLD OUT

6 March – UK, Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 March – UK, Leeds, Beckett University

9 March – UK, Bristol, O2 Academy

12 March – UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute 2 - SOLD OUT

13 March – UK, Manchester, Albert Hall - SOLD OUT

15 March – UK, London, O2 Academy Brixton

