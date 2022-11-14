The most anticipated new albums of 2023
14 November 2022, 15:18
Radio X looks at the artists that will be coming back with new material in the next twelve months... Paramore, Inhaler, DMA's, Depeche Mode and more...
Here's what's definitely on the album release schedule for the rest of 2023 - and who we think could be dropping an album at some point in the next twelve months...
-
Circa Waves - Never Going Under
- Released 13th January 2023
- The fifth album from the Liverpool quartet is the follow-up to 2020's Sad Happy
- Two singles have already been taken from the album: Hell On Earth and Do You Wanna Talk.
-
Gaz Coombes - Turn The Car Around
- Released 13th January 2023
- The Supergrass frontman releases the follow-up to 2018's World's Strongest Man
- Listen to the track Don't Say It's Over here:
-
Maneskin - Rush!
- Released 20th January 2023
- The Italian rockers release their first album since their Eurovision win
- The tracks If I Can Dream and The Loneliest have been released as previews of the new LP.
-
We Are Scientists - Lobes
- Released 20th January 2023
- The Californian trio release their eighth album, the follow-up to 2021's Huffy
- The latest single is Operator Error, released in September.
-
Smashing Pumpkins - Atum: Act Two
- Released 27th January 2023
- The first instalment of Billy Corgan's three-part rock opera was released on 14th November, and the second and third albums are due in 2023.
- Part three is due on 21st April 2023
-
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
- Released 3rd February 2023
- The Mercury Prize winners return with their fourth album.
- The band will be touring in February and March next year.
- Preview singles include Geronimo and I Saw
-
Paramore - This Is Why
- Released 10th February 2023
- The trio's first album in six years is the follow-up to 2017's After Laughter
- Paramore return to the UK in April 2023 for a string of arena dates
- The title track was a Radio X Record Of The Week in October
-
Inhaler - Cuts & Bruises
- Released 17th February 2023
- Elijah Hewson and co return with their second album
- Their debut, It Won't Always Be Like This, was a UK Number 1
- Take a listen to the Radio X Record Of The Week, Love Will Get You There
-
Orbital - Optical Delusion
- Released 17th February 2023
- Lead single Dirty Rat sees the pair collaborate with Sleaford Mods
-
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
- Released 24th February 2023
- Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's cartoon band returns for an eighth album
- Collaborators include Tame Impala, Bootie Brown and Thundercat.
- The title track, Baby Queen and New Gold have all been released as singles
-
The Lathums - From Nothing To A Little Bit More
- Released 24th February 2023
- The second album from the Wigan band and the follow-up to 2021's How Beautiful Life Can Be
- The band head out on a UK tour in March 2023.
- New single Say My Name is a recent addition to the Radio X playlist
-
DMA'S - How Many Dreams
- Released 31st March 2023
- The fourth studio album from the Sydney-based band
- It's the follow-up to the hugely popular third outing, The Glow, released in 2020
- UK shows kick off on 5th April 2023 in Cambridge
- Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend was a recent Radio X Record Of The Week
-
Lewis Capaldi - Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent
- Released 19th May 20223
- The follow-up to the hugely-successful debut Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent from 2019
- The lead single for the new album is Forget Me
-
Depeche Mode - Memento Mori
- Release date March 2023
- Following the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in May, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore announced that they had returned to the studio to work on new material
- The new album - the band's fifteenth - will be accompanied by a huge world tour, including dates at Twickenham Stadium in London and Malahide Castle in Dublin
-
Tom Grennan - What Ifs & Maybes
- Release date TBC
- The third album from the Bedford singer songwriter
- It's the follow-up to 2021's Evering Road
- Remind Me and All These Nights have give a sneak preview of the new album
-
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
- To be released May 2023
- The Chief has confirmed that the follow-up to 2017's Who Built The Moon? is due the same months as his birthday next year
- Noel released the single Pretty Boy, featuring Johnny Marr, in October
-
The Killers
- Release date TBC
- New track Boy was released in August 2022
- A new album is expected to follow 2021's Pressure Machine and 2020's Imploding The Mirage
-
The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
- Release date TBC
- The Cure's long-awaited 14th album is due sometime in 2023
- It's the follow-up to 2008's 4:13 Dream
- Robert Smith and co have been playing new songs on their current tour of Europe