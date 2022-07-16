Sam Fender plays landmark gig at London's Finsbury Park

16 July 2022, 12:31 | Updated: 16 July 2022, 12:54

Sam Fender Performs At Finsbury Park
Sam Fender performs at Finsbury Park on 15th July 2022. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The North Shields singer-songwriter played a self-assured and electrifying set at his biggest headline show to date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sam Fender took to Finsbury Park, London to play a landmark, career-defining set on Friday (15th July).

After supporting the likes of The Killers and The Rolling Stones this summer and with an impressive Glastonbury set under his belt, expectations were high for the Geordie singer-songwriter's biggest headline show to-date.

Unsurprisingly, he rose to the occasion, providing his ardent fans with a night to remember.

Get the highlights and find out what he played in his setlist below.

READ MORE: Sam Fender shares Alright track ahead of Finsbury Park gig

Sam Fender performs at Finsbury Park
Crowds brandish flags at Sam Fender's Finsbury Park gig. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

As is customary, Fender opened his set with Will We Talk? from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles, before launching into recent live favourite Getting Started.

Dead Boys provided the first emotional moment of the night, with the the singer-songwriter projecting poignant images onto the screens.

After a triumphant performance of The Borders, fans were able to let off some steam in the mosh pit to the punk-inspired Howdon Aldi Death Queue and early favourite Spice.

Get You Down and Spit of You were both well received by the crowd and Play God was the perfect accompaniment to a setting sun.

READ MORE: Sam Fender is proud of racking up "record-breaking" bar tab while making his last album

Despite the fact outdoor gigs barely see moonlight in the summer, Sam didn't let that stop him going all-out on fireworks, confetti and pyrotechnics - and not just for the finale either.

Fire billowed from the stage as Sam rattled through his biggest tracks, lighting up the sky to a hungry and energetic crowd, who joined him for singalongs throughout.

Unsurprisingly, Seventeen Going Under provided one of the biggest moments of the night, only topped by Hypersonic Missiles, which ended with an impressive fireworks display.

Sam Fender's Finsbury Park gig was both exciting and self-assured. If the last few years have proved Fender's rising star had little chance of dimming, then his landmark London gig proved just how much potential he has to stick around.

After watching him play his biggest gig to-date, one thing is clear: Sam Fender has the potential to be one of the biggest UK male artists of the next decade and there's absolutely no doubt we'll be seeing him at the top of festival line-ups very soon.

Howay man, superstardom beckons...

Sam Fender setlist at Finsbury Park on 15th July 2022:

  1. Will We Talk?
  2. Getting Started
  3. Dead Boys
  4. Mantra
  5. Better of Me
  6. The Borders
  7. Spice
  8. Howdon Aldi Death Queue
  9. Get You Down
  10. Spit of You
  11. Alright (live debut)
  12. Play God
  13. The Dying Light

Encore:

14. Angel in Lothian

15. Saturday

16. Seventeen Going Under

17. Hypersonic Missiles

READ MORE: Sam Fender "couldn't breathe" when he won Ivor Novello for Seventeen Going Under

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

More on Sam Fender

What have you always wanted to know about Sam Fender?

Sam Fender answers his most Googled questions!

Sam Fender teaches us Geordie Slang

Sam Fender teaches us Geordie slang

Sam Fender Track By Track

Sam Fender on Seventeen Going Under

Sam Fender in session at Radio X

Sam Fender performs tracks from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles

Sam Fender performs on stage at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, October 2021

Sam Fender is proud of racking up "record-breaking" bar tab while making his last album