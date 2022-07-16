Sam Fender plays landmark gig at London's Finsbury Park

Sam Fender performs at Finsbury Park on 15th July 2022. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The North Shields singer-songwriter played a self-assured and electrifying set at his biggest headline show to date.

Sam Fender took to Finsbury Park, London to play a landmark, career-defining set on Friday (15th July).

After supporting the likes of The Killers and The Rolling Stones this summer and with an impressive Glastonbury set under his belt, expectations were high for the Geordie singer-songwriter's biggest headline show to-date.

Unsurprisingly, he rose to the occasion, providing his ardent fans with a night to remember.

Get the highlights and find out what he played in his setlist below.

Crowds brandish flags at Sam Fender's Finsbury Park gig. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

As is customary, Fender opened his set with Will We Talk? from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles, before launching into recent live favourite Getting Started.

Dead Boys provided the first emotional moment of the night, with the the singer-songwriter projecting poignant images onto the screens.

After a triumphant performance of The Borders, fans were able to let off some steam in the mosh pit to the punk-inspired Howdon Aldi Death Queue and early favourite Spice.

Get You Down and Spit of You were both well received by the crowd and Play God was the perfect accompaniment to a setting sun.

Despite the fact outdoor gigs barely see moonlight in the summer, Sam didn't let that stop him going all-out on fireworks, confetti and pyrotechnics - and not just for the finale either.

Fire billowed from the stage as Sam rattled through his biggest tracks, lighting up the sky to a hungry and energetic crowd, who joined him for singalongs throughout.

Unsurprisingly, Seventeen Going Under provided one of the biggest moments of the night, only topped by Hypersonic Missiles, which ended with an impressive fireworks display.

Sam Fender's Finsbury Park gig was both exciting and self-assured. If the last few years have proved Fender's rising star had little chance of dimming, then his landmark London gig proved just how much potential he has to stick around.

After watching him play his biggest gig to-date, one thing is clear: Sam Fender has the potential to be one of the biggest UK male artists of the next decade and there's absolutely no doubt we'll be seeing him at the top of festival line-ups very soon.

Howay man, superstardom beckons...

Sam Fender setlist at Finsbury Park on 15th July 2022:

Will We Talk? Getting Started Dead Boys Mantra Better of Me The Borders Spice Howdon Aldi Death Queue Get You Down Spit of You Alright (live debut) Play God The Dying Light

Encore:

14. Angel in Lothian

15. Saturday

16. Seventeen Going Under

17. Hypersonic Missiles

