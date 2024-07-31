Fleetwood Mac Mirage Tour '82 live album set for release

By Jenny Mensah

The album will also include six previously unreleased recordings from their duo of gigs at The Forum in Los Angeles.

A new Fleetwood Mac live album is to be released.

Rhino Records have announced the new live album entitled Mirage Tour ’82, which features performances from the legendary band's tour of the same name.

The 22-track album will also include six previously unreleased recordings, which were taken at the band’s two gigs at The Forum in Los Angeles the same year, including Don’t Stop, Dreams, Oh Well, Never Going Back Again, Landslide and Sara.

Listen to Don't Stop live at the The Forum, below:

Don't Stop (Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 10/21/82)

The album, which is set for release on 20th September, will be available in three formats: digital, 2x CD and 3x LP vinyl.

Fans can pre-order the album's vinyl and CD sets here.

See the tracklist to Fleetwood Mac's Mirage Tour 82:

CD Disc One:

Second Hand News

The Chain

Don’t Stop

Dreams

Oh Well

Rhiannon

Brown Eyes

Eyes Of The World

Gypsy

Love In Store

Not That Funny

CD Disc Two:

Never Going Back Again

Landslide

Tusk

Sara

Hold Me

You Make Loving Fun

I’m So Afraid

Go Your Own Way

Blue Letter

Sisters Of The Moon

Songbird

The news comes after Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks played a headline London date at BST Hyde Park, where she paid tribute to the late Tom Petty and her former bandmate Christine McVie.

Speaking of Petty - her friend and collaborator who died in 2017 she explained referring to her last appearance alongside Petty at Hyde Park just before he passed: "This is a special day for me for lots of reasons, for me to be back here".

She added: "I feel his presence.”

Nicks also treated fans to Stop Draggin' My Heart Around - the song she originally recorded with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on her 1981 Bella Donna album - with special guest Harry Styles.

Styles then joined her in paying tribute to her late friend McVie by accompanying her on Landslide, which she has sung as dedication to McVie ever since her passing.

"I asked Harry to do this," she told the crowd. "And it’s always heavy to ask someone to come and sing this song with you, when you’re singing about your best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly".

Referencing Styles' love of Fleetwood Mac and of McVie's songs, she added: "What I want you to know is that Christine was Harry’s girl and she was my girl, she was your girl. And she loved all of this. And today was her birthday, so, it’s taken me all this time to try to deal with this situation.

"One thing my mum used to say to me when I was little, when I was hurt, was ‘Stevie when you’re hurt, you always run to the stage’. And that’s what I have been doing ever since Chris passed away, I’ve been running to the stage. And the only people who have helped me to get over all of this, has been all of you."

Harry Styles joins Stevie Nick for Landslide at BST Hyde Park 2024

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies

Other than the passing of McVie, Nicks also suggested that a Fleetwood Mac reunion wouldn't work because she doesn't feel that Lindsey Buckingham could deal with another strenuous tour.

Even if I thought I could work with Lindsey again, he’s had some health problem," said the Edge of Seventeen singer. "It’s not for me to say, but I’m not sure if Lindsey could do the kind of touring that Fleetwood Mac does, where you go out for a year and half. It’s so demanding.”

