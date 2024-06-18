Stevie Nicks: "Without Christine there is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together"

By Jenny Mensah

The Fleetwood Mac icon has opened up about the loss of Christine McVie, who sadly passed in 2024.

Stevie Nicks has talked about the possibility of a Fleetwood Mac reunion after Christine McVie‘s death.

The Landslide legend opened up about the passing of her friend and former bandmate, who sadly died on 30th November 2022, aged 79.

Both Nicks and the band's co-founder Mick Fleetwood have previously spoken about not reforming the band since her passing and now speaking in a new interview with MOJO, Nicks has maintained: "Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."

Reflecting on her friend's final days, she revealed that she had gotten a call from McVie's family after the singer had suffered a stroke and her urge was to fly and be at her side.

"I wanted to go there and sit on her bed and sing to her – which definitely would have made her pass away faster," she lamented. "But I needed to be with her. And I didn’t get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

Other than the passing of McVie, Nicks also suggested that a Fleetwood Mac reunion wouldn't work because she doesn't feel that Lindsey Buckingham could deal with another strenuous tour.

Even if I thought I could work with Lindsey again, he’s had some health problem," said the Edge of Seventeen singer. "It’s not for me to say, but I’m not sure if Lindsey could do the kind of touring that Fleetwood Mac does, where you go out for a year and half. It’s so demanding.”

