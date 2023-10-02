Stevie Nicks has been made into a Barbie doll

2 October 2023, 13:58 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 17:37

Stevie Nicks has had an official B
Stevie Nicks is now available as a Barbie doll. Picture: 1. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2. Mattel

The Fleetwood Mac icon has been honoured by Mattel with an official Rumours-era doll Barbie doll in her likeness.

Stevie Nicks has had a Barbie made in her own image.

The Fleetwood Mac legend took to social media on Monday 2nd October to unveil Mattel's Barbie Signature Music Series Stevie Nicks Collector Doll.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she told her followers: "My Stevie @Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the “Rumours” cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned “would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…”

The Landslide singer added: "When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self~ All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975~ the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned~ together. I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart."

The 75-year-old legend concluded: "Thank you Mattel for working with me to make Stevie Barbie so pretty and so soulful and so real; she means the world to me!"

See the Stevie Nicks Barbie in all its glory here.

See Stevie Nicks' post below:

Nicks also announced the news during her live show at Madison Square Garden over the weekend she told the crowds that she was getting: "My own Barbie".

On the Mattel website, the product description reads: "Barbie® celebrates the iconic “Queen of Rock and Roll,” Stevie Nicks, with a  Barbie® doll in her likeness. Nicks achieved worldwide success with the band Fleetwood Mac before embarking on a critically acclaimed, chart-topping solo career. Known for her captivating stage presence and signature style, she has left an indelible imprint on artists and fans around the world. Stevie Nicks Music Series  Barbie® doll wears a beguiling black dress inspired by the legendary Rumours album cover and holds her iconic tambourine. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity."

Barbie Signature Music Series Stevie Nicks Collector Doll
Barbie Signature Music Series Stevie Nicks Collector Doll. Picture: Mattel

