Stevie Nicks delivers deeply moving set with Harry Styles guest appearance at BST Hyde Park 2024

Stevie Nicks performs At BST Hyde Park 2024. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Fleetwood Mac legend played a career-spanning set at the London park with an appearance from Harry Styles and tributes to Christine McVie and Tom Petty.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stevie Nicks gave a stirring and introspective headline performance at BST Hyde Park last night (12th July).

Following support slots from a line-up of exciting special guests, including Paris Paloma, Anna Calvi and Brandi Carlisle, the Fleetwood Mac legend took to the stage to deliver a reflective and heartwarming 15-track set.

The 76-year-old icon was greeted by a sea of cheers when she arrived on the Great Oak Stage, opening with Outside the Rain, before treating the crowd to Dreams, telling the audience: “Thank you, welcome Hyde Park.. I’m really glad to be here and I’m really glad for you to be here [...] So let’s get this Hyde Park party started.”

And that she did, offering up memorable performances of Gypsy, Stand Back, Gold Dust Woman, Leather and Lace and Edge Of Seventeen.

Stevie Nicks - Edge of Seventeen at BST Hyde Park 2024

Nicks paid tribute to the late Tom Petty- her friend and collaborator who died in 2017, by performing his Free Fallin' anthem, which the crowd helped to sing.

“This is a special day for me for lots of reasons, for me to be back here,” she explained, referring to her last appearance alongside Petty at Hyde Park just before he passed away in 2017. She went on: "I feel his presence.”

Nicks also treated fans to Stop Draggin' My Heart Around - the song she originally recorded with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on her 1981 Bella Donna album - with special guest Harry Styles.

Stevie Nicks - Free Fallin' at BST Hyde Park 2024

However, the most moving moment of the night (what would have been Christine McVie's 81st birthday) came from Nicks' heartbreaking performance of Landslide - the Fleetwood Mac song she has sung in dedication to her former bandmate ever since she passed away in 2022.

"I asked Harry to do this," she told the crowd. "And it’s always heavy to ask someone to come and sing this song with you, when you’re singing about your best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly".

Referencing Styles' love of Fleetwood Mac and of McVie's songs, she added: "What I want you to know is that Christine was Harry’s girl and she was my girl, she was your girl. And she loved all of this. And today was her birthday, so, it’s taken me all this time to try to deal with this situation.

"One thing my mum used to say to me when I was little, when I was hurt, was ‘Stevie when you’re hurt, you always run to the stage’. And that’s what I have been doing ever since Chris passed away, I’ve been running to the stage. And the only people who have helped me to get over all of this, has been all of you."

An emotional Nicks ended her mesmerising set hand in hand with the former One Direction singer as they bowed and waved the London crowds goodbye.

See the full setlist below.

Harry Styles joins Stevie Nick for Landslide at BST Hyde Park 2024

Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park on Friday 12th July:

Outside the Rain

Dreams

If Anyone Falls

Gypsy

For What It's Worth (Buffalo Springfield cover)

Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover)

Wild Heart

Bella Donna

Stand Back

Gold Dust Woman (Fleetwood Mac song)

Leather and Lace (with Steve Real)

Edge of Seventeen

Encore: