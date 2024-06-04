Kate Hudson would love to play Stevie Nicks: "To me, that’s like the ultimate rock ‘n' roll story"

Kate Hudson has shared her love for Stevie Nicks. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage for SN/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Almost Famous actress has talked about her desire to play the Fleetwood Mac legend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Hudson would love to play Stevie Nicks in a biopic of her life.

The Hollywood actress, best known for her roles in Almost Famous and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, is on the cusp of releasing her debut album Glorious, but has also shared her ultimate dream to play another rock star.

"I think for all girls who love rock, Stevie’s just our number one," Hudson told Rolling Stone.

"Her whole life experience and the music. Fleetwood Mac, that whole journey from before Stevie to after Stevie? And her relationship with Lindsey [Buckingham]? It’s like a trilogy. There’s so much there. To me, that’s like the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll story."

Hudson, who also said she would love to play the British soul singer Dusty Springfield added that here family might "disown" her if she did ever get the chance to play Nicks, because she'd go too deeply into the character.

The daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson added: "My family might disown me if I ever got a chance to play Stevie. ‘Cause they’d be like, ‘Can we not go method?’ I would probably go way too far into that character."

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks is set to play a headline set at BST Hyde Park 2024.

The Landslide legend will play the iconic London Park on Friday 12th July, with special guests including Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi and Paris Paloma.

She said of the announcement: "Anything that draws me back to London ~ and therefore to England ~ fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…"

Nicks will precede her BST date by UK & Ireland shows, which will see her visit Dublin 3Arena on Wednesday 3rd July, Glasgow OVO Hydro on Saturday 6th July and Manchester Co-Op Live on Tuesday 9th July 2024.

See Stevie Nicks' 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

Wednesday 3rd July: Dublin 3Arena

Saturday 6th July: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 9th July: Manchester Co-Op Live

Friday 12th July: BST Hyde Park, London