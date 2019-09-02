Emily Atack asks Lewis Capaldi if they're twins with selfie photo

Emily Atack asks Lewis Capaldi if they're twins. Picture: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images & Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns & Getty Images

The Inbetweeners star took to Twitter with a selfie to reveal the likeness between herself and the Somebody You Loved singer.

Emily Atack has shared the remarkable resemblance between herself and Lewis Capaldi.

The actress and presenter, who's most known for starring in the hit coming of age drama Inbetweeners, took to social media over the weekend to share some brilliant banter with her Twitter followers.

Posting a photo with herself alongside the Scottish singer-songwriter, the I'm A Celeb star wrote: "Are we twins @LewisCapaldi? Hope so".

See her snap here:

Lewis Capaldi is yet to respond to the tweet, but it's not the first time he's been compared to someone (or thing) famous.

Unfortunately, the most recent comparison he had was far less favourable, with former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher referring to him as Chewbacca during their well-documented beef.

Unsurprisingly, Capaldi took the insult and ran with it, changing his Twitter name to Chewis Capaldi and updating his profile image to himself photoshopped as the famous Star Wars character.

If that wasn't enough banter, the singer-songwriter took to the stage at TRNSMT festival with a Chewbacca mask and sang a rendition of the Noel-penned-and-sung Oasis track Don't Look Back in Anger - which he renamed Don't Chew Back In Anger.

The mask was then signed and put up for auction on eBay by a festival worker, who was set to raise in excess of £5,000 for Frightened Rabbit's Charity Tiny Changes.

After the highest bidder pulled out, fellow Scot and musician Paolo Nutini stepped and generously saved the day by paying £10k for the item, before then generating more money by setting up a ‘text to enter’ competition to give the Chewbacca mask away again - whilst raising more money for Tiny Changes.

