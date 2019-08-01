Lewis Capaldi on "lovers' tiff" with Noel Gallagher: "He loves me now"

The Someone You Loved singer has said there was no serious beef with himself and the Oasis legend, calling him a "lovely man".

Lewis Capaldi has discussed the "lovers' tiff" between himself and Noel Gallagher.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was in a well-documented banter-filled exchange with the former Oasis rocker, which he put to rest by dressing in a Noel Gallagher t-shirt at Glastonbury Festival and wearing a Chewbacca mask at TRNSMT 2019.

Quizzed about the feud, Capaldi told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: “I wouldn’t call it a feud, I’d call it a lovers’ tiff.”

Referring to his Glastonbury stunt, the Someone You Loved singer added: “I don’t know who wants to see beef between me and Noel Gallagher but, yeah, he said some unfavourable things, did Noel, and I responded by getting my hair cut like his brother and dressing up like his brother and wearing a shirt with his face on it with a love heart on it.“It was a whole thing, I tell you something, the beef was raw, it was some raw beef.”

Lewis then went on to take to the stage at TRNSMT Festival in a Chewbacca mask, after being compared to the Star Wars character by Noel in an interview.

On meeting the Ballad of the Mighty I singer, Capaldi said they shared a "big hug" and the veteran rocker was very much "into it".

“This is the thing, right – he bloody … he loves me,” he told the radio station. “I’m trying to work out if I can send him a plaque for the album. It would be tremendous."

“But no, he’s a lovely man, there was no animosity. I mean, I’ve got new T-shirt ideas for Chewis Capaldi for him calling me Chewbacca.

“This is totally fine, do you know what I mean?”

The lighthearted battle between them first started when Noel "slagged off" Lewis in Radio X interview with Gordon Smart.

Lewis then went on to share his reaction to the story, which kicked off the series of events and back-and-forth between the pair.

The Noel Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi story has ended on an even more positive note, with the Chewbacca mask he wore at TRNSMT generating large sums of money for charity thanks to a festival worker and Paolo Nutini.

The signed mask was listed on eBay after being worn by the Someone You Loved singer, and bids quickly rose in excess of £5k, with the seller vowing to give the proceeds of the bid to Frightened Rabbit's Tiny Changes charity.

However, after the top bidder pulled out, Paolo Nutini generously saved the day by paying £10k for the item, which will go to Scotland charity Tiny Changes, which was set up after Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison sadly lost his life to suicide.

Paolo Nutini said: "I really wanted to find a way to help out the Tiny Changes Charity. Not only am I a big fan of Frightened Rabbit but I was lucky enough to share the stage with them on various occasions - most memorably for me on Hogmanay in Edinburgh 2017.

“Scott was such a great and honest songwriter who was not afraid to convey what he was going through in such a beautiful and honest way. People could hear and read their troubles in his lyrics and be reminded that they were not alone in how they were feeling. That really is the power of music.

“When I found out what happened regarding the money raised for the kind donation from the team at DF Concerts and Lewis Capaldi, I felt like I could help. The idea is now to give people another chance to take it home and contribute to this very important cause. Big Love”.

A message from Scott’s Hutchison's family reads: "Once again we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who has gone above and beyond to make this happen. We’d like to thank DF concerts, Paolo Nutini and his team and of course Lewis Capaldi and his face. We hope you can all be a part of this wonderfully weird little story and get your name in the pot to win this mask. Many tiny changes can start the movement for massive changes."