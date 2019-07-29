Paolo Nutini buys Lewis Capaldi Chewbacca mask after highest bidder pulls out

Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire/PA Images & Ross Gilmore/Redferns/Getty Images

The Iron Sky singer has bought the mask which was worn by the his fellow Scottish singer-songwriter at TRNSMT Festival 2019.

Paolo Nutini has bought the Chewbacca mask from Lewis Capaldi's TRNSMT Festival 2019 set.

The signed mask was listed on eBay after being worn by the Someone You Loved singer, who took to the stage at the festival in response to Noel Gallagher's remarks about him.

Bids quickly rose in excess of £5k, with the seller vowing to give the proceeds of the bid to Frightened Rabbit's Tiny Changes charity.

However, after the top bidder pulled out, Paolo Nutini has generously saved the day by paying £10k for the item, which will go to Scotland charity Tiny Changes, which was set up after Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison sadly lost his life to suicide.

If that wasn't enough of a good deed, Paolo Nutini has now set up a ‘text to enter’ competition to give the Chewbacca mask away whilst raising more money for Tiny Changes.

From 9am on Monday 29thJuly, fans can be in with a chance of winning the Chewbacca mask worn and signed by Lewis Capaldi at TRNSMT.

All they need to do is text TC to 84902. Texts cost £1and all money goes towards Tiny Changes.

The competition will close at midnight on Monday 5th August 2019.

Paolo Nutini said: "I really wanted to find a way to help out the Tiny Changes Charity. Not only am I a big fan of Frightened Rabbit but I was lucky enough to share the stage with them on various occasions - most memorably for me on Hogmanay in Edinburgh 2017.

“Scott was such a great and honest songwriter who was not afraid to convey what he was going through in such a beautiful and honest way. People could hear and read their troubles in his lyrics and be reminded that they were not alone in how they were feeling. That really is the power of music.

“When I found out what happened regarding the money raised for the kind donation from the team at DF Concerts and Lewis Capaldi, I felt like I could help. The idea is now to give people another chance to take it home and contribute to this very important cause. Big Love”.

A message from Scott’s Hutchison's family reads: "Once again we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who has gone above and beyond to make this happen. We’d like to thank DF concerts, Paolo Nutini and his team and of course Lewis Capaldi and his face. We hope you can all be a part of this wonderfully weird little story and get your name in the pot to win this mask. Many tiny changes can start the movement for massive changes."

The original eBay auction was set up by a TRNSMT festival staff member who lent Lewis his Chewbacca mask for his legendary walk on stage at this year’s show.



The mask was of course worn by Lewis in response to an interview Noel Gallagher gave in which he compared the singer to the much-loved Star Wars character and told him to enjoy his 15 minutes of fame.

Lewis followed this up by dedicating his rendition of Oasis hit Don't Look Back In Anger to his "dear, dear father," which he sang after changing its title to “Don't Chewbac In Anger”.

Watch the moment here:

So @LewisCapaldi dedicated Don’t Look Back In Anger to his “dear father” @noelgallagher @trnsmt after Noel called him Chewbacca. Your move, Noel! 😂 pic.twitter.com/zWpIalmxbY — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) July 14, 2019

Before the festival, Lewis changed his Twitter username to Chewis Capaldi and updated his profile picture to him as Chewbacca.

The back and forth between Capaldi and the former Oasis rocker all began when Noel said in an interview with Gordon Smart on Radio X: "Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?"

Watch it in full below:

Taking to Instagram, Lewis posted a video in which he expressed his pleasure that being the latest in a long line of musicians to be "slagged off" by the Manchester legend.

Capaldi then appeared onstage at his Glastonbury Other Stage slot playing back the Radio X clip wearing a parka and brandishing a t-shirt with a photo of Noel in a love heart.

