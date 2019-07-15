Lewis Capaldi trolls Noel Gallagher with Chewbacca mask at TRNSMT festival

Lewis Capaldi had another dig at Noel Gallagher at last night’s TRNSMT festival.

He took to the stage at the event in Glasgow wearing a Chewbacca mask in a pointed nod to Noel’s comments that the singer looked like the Star Wars character. After removing the mask, Lewis dedicated his rendition of Oasis hit Don't Look Back In Anger to his "dear, dear father" Noel and changed the title to “Don't Chewbac In Anger”.

So @LewisCapaldi dedicated Don’t Look Back In Anger to his “dear father” @noelgallagher @trnsmt after Noel called him Chewbacca. Your move, Noel! 😂 pic.twitter.com/zWpIalmxbY — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) July 14, 2019

After the jibe, Lewis changed his Twitter username to Chewis Capaldi and updated his profile picture to him as Chewbacca.

The battle of banter between the Scottish singer and the former Oasis legend has continued, following Noel’s comments to Variety that “F**king Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot.”

The beef with the Hold Me While You Wait singer began after Noel said in an interview with Gordon Smart on Radio X: "Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?"

Taking to Instagram, Lewis posted a video in which he expressed his pleasure that being the latest in a long line of musicians to be "slagged off" by Noel was better than having a number one record.

Capaldi appeared onstage at his Glastonbury Other Stage slot playing back the Radio X clip wearing a parka and brandishing a t-shirt with a photo of Noel in a love heart.

Gallagher provoked controversy by also claiming that Scotland was a “third world country”. He joked: “It's the greatest day of his f**king life so far. "He's just thinking, "Wow!" Well, I know you're Scottish and all that, but f***** hell!

"It is like a third world country, but for f***'s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!"

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anaïs was spotted this weekend watching her father play Mad Cool Festival in Spain with none other than… Lewis Capaldi! The pair posted an Instagram Story showing them yelling “Dad! Dad!” at the former Oasis legend. The story, no doubt, will continue…