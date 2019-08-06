VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi reveals if he’ll join “dear friend” Sam Fender on stage

Watch the Scottish singer-songwriter talk to Radio X's Maz Tappuni about his friendship with the Play God singer, and whether we'll be seeing him on his live dates.

Lewis Capaldi has talked about the prospect of joining Sam Fender on stage during his 2019 Hypersonic Missiles tour.

The Scottish singer-songwriter dropped by Radio X to discuss everything from his whirlwind success to his well-documented beef with Noel Gallagher and his friendship with the Geordie singer.

Capaldi's been involved with plenty of onstage stunts and collabs this year, but Communion Presents' Maz Tappuni asked if he'd be giving fans any more surprises on stage.

Asked about his friendship with Fender, who pipped him to the post to become this year's BRITs Critics' Choice Award Winner, and whether we might see him at one of his Brixton Academy gigs: Capaldi joked: "I don't know. It might just be too hard for me to watch. He'll probably bring the BRIT with him!"

Watch his response in our video above.

The Someone You Loved singer added: "I think I'm shooting back to America. I'm running away from Sam's triumphant return to Brixton Academy!"

When asked about saving the Geordie singer-songwriter in his phone under Sam Fender Critics' Choice Winner, he joked: "[It's] just to remind me, every time he phones me that pops up, every time he texts me, I remember..."

WATCH: James Bay and Lewis Capaldi duet at London Palladium gig

Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images & Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

READ MORE: Paolo Nutini buys Lewis Capaldi Chewbacca mask after highest bidder pulls out

Meanwhile Sam Fender previously weighed in on Lewis Capaldi's banter with Noel Gallagher when he last visited Radio X.

Addressing our original interview, in which Gordon Smart asked Gallagher what he thought about new music, Fender noticed he did get a quick mention, saying: "He kind of didn’t slag us off, he kind of did."

The Play God singer added: "I saw what he said about Lewis, that was funny, and really funny what Lewis did after that... And then going out on stage and making that… That was quality. That was funny."

Watch the singer-songwriter's response in our video below:

Talking about his friendship with the Someone You Loved singer he gushed: "I love Lewis too, man. I’ve got so much time for him like. He’s proper proper funny. He sends us proper daft video messages when he’s drunk.

“I’ve got one with him in the back of a car. It was listening to [my song] Hypersonic Missiles just calling us a Critics' Choice bastard”.

Lewis has since buried the hatchet with Noel Gallagher, and used it as an excuse to try and get Oasis back together.

Watch his video plea to Noel and Liam Gallagher here:

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...