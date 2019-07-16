Lewis Capaldi's Chewbacca mask set to fetch over £5k in auction for Frightened Rabbit charity

Lewis Capaldi wears a Chewbacca mask at TRNSMT 2019. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A TRNSMT festival worker listed Capaldi's mask on eBay in aid of mental health charity, Tiny Minds, which was set up after Scott Hutchison's passing.

Lewis Capaldi's signed Chewbacca mask is being auctioned off to raise funds for Frightened Rabbit's mental health charity.

The Scottish singer-songwriter hit the headlines during his TRNSMT 2019 festival set on Sunday, where he walked on stage in the mask of the Star Wars character.

A festival worker then listed the signed item on eBay, promising all proceeds will go to the Tiny Minds charity, which was set up after Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison sadly lost his life to suicide.

The seller wrote: "For sale....THE actual latex Chewbacca mask worn by Lewis Capaldi at TRNSMT festival on 14/07/19.

"I work for DF concerts and events and donated my mask to Lewis Capaldi for his performance. He signed it as well shortly after coming off Stage. So I thought the best thing to do with it would be sell it on eBay with the profits going to the charity “Tiny changes” which was set up in memory of Scott Hutchison (Frightened Rabbit.) Tiny changes helps Raise awareness about children and young people’s mental health issues."

At the time of writing this article, bits had reached over £5,590.

See the an image of the mask below:

Signed Lewis Capaldi mask listed on eBay. Picture: ebay.co.uk

The mask was of course worn by Lewis in response to an interview Noel Gallagher gave in which he compared the singer to the much-loved Star Wars character.

Lewis followed this up by dedicating his rendition of Oasis hit Don't Look Back In Anger to his "dear, dear father," which he sang after changing its title to “Don't Chewbac In Anger”.

Watch the moment here:

So @LewisCapaldi dedicated Don’t Look Back In Anger to his “dear father” @noelgallagher @trnsmt after Noel called him Chewbacca. Your move, Noel! 😂 pic.twitter.com/zWpIalmxbY — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) July 14, 2019

Just two weeks previously, Lewis held a campsite singalong of the classic Oasis track while at Barn on the Farm festival, which may have given him the idea to cover the song at the Scottish festival.

The Tiny Minds charity was set up by Frightened Rabbit after the tragic death of their frontman.

Scott Hutchison was reported missing on Wednesday 9 May 2018, after he was last spotted leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland.

It was then reported that a body was found in Port Edgar, a marina between the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

The band confirmed the terrible news on 11 May 2018, taking to Twitter to write a statement, which began: "There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott..."

Tributes poured out from all over the music industry, with everyone from Biffy Clyro to Snow Patrol sending their thoughts and prayers to Hutchison's family after the sad news was confirmed.

