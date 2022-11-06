Bez gives Chris Moyles advice ahead of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Happy Mondays star Bez offers Chris Moyles advice ahead of I'm A Celeb 2022. Picture: Radio X/ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The Happy Mondays legend is no stranger to reality TV and has given the Radio X DJ some advice ahead of his stint on the show.

Bez has offered Chris Moyles some advice ahead of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Radio X DJ is about to step into the jungle and take part in the reality show, which launches this Sunday 6th November from 9pm on ITV1.

While the Happy Mondays dancer is yet to head into the jungle himself, he's no stranger to reality shows and offered his words of wisdom for Chris ahead of his stint.

Asked what he'd say to Chris before he heads into the jungle, the Step On legend told Radio X: "You can do anything you want Chris. Put your mind over matter, that's what I say!"

Bez has previously appeared on the likes of Celebrity Big Brother, Gogglebox, Celebrity Mastermind and Dancing On Ice and his Happy Mondays bandmate Shaun Ryder was on I'm A Celeb back in in 2010.

Bez has also released a new book this month, Buzzin': The Nine Lives of a Happy Monday, which is out now.

Bez isn't the only star who's been offering Chris advice ahead of the launch show on Sunday.

Vernon Kay spoke to Toby Tarrant this week about what he told Chris and shared a crucial piece of advice given to him by his I'm a Celeb castmate Shane Richie.

"Well, it's quite funny really, because he built a career on being a shock jock and being a lad [...]. but actually he's not," he told Radio X. "He's like the sweetest bloke ever and I think the most important thing and the best piece of advice was from [EastEnders star] Shane Richie."

He recalled: "When we jumped off the edge of that cliff, Shane Richie - who is a god by the way - he gathered us around in a huddle before we came to get changed in our camp gear and he said listen, 'If anyone's got a plan, If anyone's got any ideas of being someone that they're not, If you wanna be or create something on this TV show in the next three weeks, don't because you'll get found out and it won't be a true representation of yourself and you'll actually look quite foolish.'

"So I said to Chris,: 'Just go in there and be yourself. Just play you versus the Jungle. Instead of you trying to take the Jungle on your shoulders, just let the Jungle come to you and you face everything that they give you and just enjoy it."

On this year's cast, he added: "I think we're in for a treat with this casting, because there are a few people in there that could get quite fiery".

Chris will be joining the following celebrities in the 2022 edition of the series, which sees the show head back to the Aussie jungle for the first time in three years.

Boy George , 61, Pop star and Culture Club legend

, 61, Pop star and Culture Club legend Mike Tindall, 44, Rugby Union Player and married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall

44, Rugby Union Player and married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall Owen Warner , 23, Hollyoaks star

, 23, Hollyoaks star Sue Cleaver , 59, Coronation Street star

, 59, Coronation Street star Charlene White , 42, ITV newsreader and Loose Women anchor

, 42, ITV newsreader and Loose Women anchor Scarlette Douglas , 35, A Place In The Sun presenter

, 35, A Place In The Sun presenter Jill Scott, 35, Retired England Lioness

35, Retired England Lioness Babatunde Aléshé , 36, Comedian, Gogglebox

, 36, Comedian, Gogglebox Olivia Attwood , 31, Love Island star

, 31, Love Island star Matt Hancock, 44, Former Tory MP

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here starts on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 6th November