Olivia Attwood breaks silence after I'm A Celeb departure, says you'll hear "truth" "in due course"

Olivia Attwood talks Love Island departure. Picture: ITV/ Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

An official statement has come from the Love Island's Instagram, following her departure from the I'm A Celeb jungle on "medical grounds".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Attwood has released an official statement since her departure from I'm A Celeb 2022.

The Love Island star was forced to quit the celebrity competition after just 24 hours on "medical grounds," and she insists she'll let her fans the true reason in due course."

An official statement on her Instagram Stories began: To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing 'I'm A Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would). However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short."

See her full post below:

Olivia Attwood releases official statement from Instagram. Picture: Instagram/oliviajade_attwood

It added: "Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has."

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year."

The end of the statement quipped: "Who's going to roast Matt Hancock now?"

READ MORE: I'm A Celeb 2022: Chris Moyles reveals the turning point in his weight loss journey

Olivia was the second cast member to enter I'm A Celeb, following Radio X's Chris Moyles.

The pair struck up an unlikely friendship when Olivia chose Chris to join her as a Jungle VIP, which led to the pair skydiving from 10,000 ft to a deserted island.

However, Olivia didn't pull her punches and even cracked a joke about Moyles 'name-dropping" Jamie Oliver when campmates discussed the topic of cooking.

Shortly after the news of Olivia's departure, ITV shared a statement, which read: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks."Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

Olivia appeared on last night's show, in which Ant and Dec wished her well.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reveals if he'd ever go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!