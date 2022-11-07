Liam Gallagher reveals if he'd ever go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Liam Gallagher has talked about I'm A Celeb. Picture: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

As the new series of the ITV show kicked off on Sunday, the former Oasis frontman was quizzed as to whether he'd ever consider taking part.

The ITV show returned to our screens on Sunday (6th October) and trended in the UK as millions watched the likes of Chris Moyles, Boy George and Olivia Attwood head into the jungle.

However, asked by a fan if he'd ever consider a stint on the show the Rock 'N' Roll Star replied: "Never I’m not a celebrity".

Never I’m not a celebrity — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 7, 2022

It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts on going on the celeb reality competition, previously telling LadBible's Ask the Audience that he'd rather "walk the streets and beg," because he's petrified of "creepy-crawlies".

He added: " I'm a s**tbag when it comes to spiders and stuff like that, man. Nah, not a chance. They wouldn't have the money. They haven't got the budget to get me in there. I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't do it."

The Supersonic singer added: "I'd rather just walk the streets and beg, you know what I mean, if I needed the money, you know what I mean? I wouldn't do it. No, I'm not into creepy-crawlies and that."

One celeb who has literally taken the plunge and appeared on the show is Radio X's very own Chris Moyles, who impressed audiences on Sunday (6th November), by doing a skydive from a whopping 10,000 feet.

"I'm pretty terrified by the whole thing," Chris admitted ahead of the challenge. "I'd rather be at the pub.... or anywhere else"

However, the DJ did face his fear and followed Olivia Attwood off the side of a helicopter onto a deserted beach.

After landing, the broadcaster joked: "I’ll eat a sheep’s anus any day rather than do that again.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Attwood has become the first contestant to leave the show, after being forced to quit on medical grounds.

ITV confirmed on social media: "As a precautionary measure, Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks. Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant, and she'll be very much missed on the show."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV from 9pm.

