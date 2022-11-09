Chris Moyles teases Matt Hancock on I'm A Celeb

Matt Hancock and Chris Moyles are now jungle camp-mates! Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Radio X DJ asked the politician to recite a well-known phrase used during the pandemic daily briefing meetings.

Chris Moyles was one of the first stars to poke fun at Matt Hancock in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Tory politician - who is one of the show's most controversial signings of all time - has finally entered the jungle and tonight's episode saw the Radio X DJ ask him to recite a certain line.

Turning to the former Health Secretary, Chris said: “You’ve got to get it out of the way for me. Please just say, ‘next slide please’ and I’m really happy.”

Hancock replied: “Next slide please!”

The radio legend then jumped up and said: “Yes! See you later…”

Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh are the two new celebrities. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Moyles was of course referring to Hancock's role as Health Secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic in which he sometimes took part in the daily briefing meetings and called for the next slide.

The Tory MP caught plenty of negative attention during this period for various blunders, including an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo which saw them both breach social distancing rules at the time.

Matt Hancock in the "Beastly Burrows" challenge. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

The episode also saw Hancock and his fellow new campmate Seann Walsh take on their first Bushtucker trial before entering camp as well as take part in a secret task.

The pair's special mission instructed them to steal one of their campmate's hat and gilet and bring them back to Mole HQ.

Plus they were tasked with calling Chris Moyles ‘Greg’ on three separate occasions and convince camp one of them is a keen twitcher by re-creating the calls of fictional Australian birds.

Before entering the jungle, Hancock talked about his decision to join I'm A Celeb and assured viewers: "I haven't lost my marbles."

He told The Sun: "The truth is, I haven't lost my marbles or had one too many pina coladas.

"Like you, politicians are human, with hopes and fears, and normal emotions just like everyone else.

"Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?"

Matt Hancock is one of the "moles" in the camp. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

"There are those who got their news from brilliant shows like This Morning, Loose Women and Gogglebox. It's popular TV shows like these - and I'm A Celebrity ... of course - that help to deliver important messages to the masses.

"Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is - a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.

"Reality TV is a very different way to communicate with the electorate - it's both honest and unfiltered."

Matt Hancock has been voted to undertake the next Bushtucker Trial, entitled "Tentacles Of Terror".

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues Thursday night at 9pm.

