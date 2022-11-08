Boy George calls I'm A Celeb campmate Charlene White "controlling"

Boy George and Charlene White: set to clash in this year's I'm A Celebrity? Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock

The 80s superstar claims that the TV presenter "turns into an entirely different person" during mealtimes in the latest update from the reality show.

Boy George has claimed that his I'm A Celebrity campmate Charlene White is "very controlling."

In the latest edition of the ITV reality show, the Culture Club icon has revealed that he finds the TV presenter's behaviour during cooking and mealtimes to be overbearing.

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver read out details of their latest dinner ingredients: “You have kangaroo sausages", to which Charlene added: “Slice them small and stir fry them with the spring onions.”

In the Bush Telegraph confession booth, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas noted: “This camp, aka ‘Charlene’s kitchen’, you do what she says, when she says it, get it right.”

Boy George is a contestant in the 2022 series of the ITV reality show. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Later, Boy George also took a trip to the Bush Telegraph to say: “It’s so weird, that [food] bag comes down and Charlene just turns into an entirely different person.

"It’s amazing, she issues orders and tells everyone what to do. I’m like, ‘Wow’. You know, it’s like, ‘Who are you?’"

He added: “Charlene she just issues orders. For me as an observer of my own feelings, it’s mind blowing.”

Charlene White: is it really "Charlene's kitchen"? Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

After washing up, Scarlette walked back into camp and said to Boy George: “Didn’t fancy helping BG?”

George said: “I just feel like Charlene’s very controlling. She tells you what to do and it really rubs you up the wrong way.

"I’m struggling with that, but I’ll get over it. It’s fine, she’s very sweet as well so it’s a real contradiction. There’s this controlling side and then there’s this caring side and it confuses me.”

Meanwhile, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé found himself the subject of the next Bushtucker Trial, called Horrifying Heights, as voted by the public. After backing out of the first height challenge - which saw campmates suspend from the roof of an Australian tower block - he admitted in the Bush Telegraph: “The more I think about it the more I’m actually getting vexed. You guys, why did you pick me?”

Speaking to Ant and Dec, Babatúndé joked of why the public picked him: “Because they’re evil. I clearly proved to them that I don’t like heights.”

Stood on a gantry suspended 100 feet in the air, the comedian had to walk around the spinning structure and collect stars to win food for the evening meal.

As he continued with the trial, working his way up the structure and successfully collecting stars, Babatúndé admitted: “I’m proud of myself.”

Making his way to the top level, with just 10 seconds to go Babatúndé reached out and grabbed the final star. But he was told by Ant he had to step off the ledge for it to count - and he made the final leap earning himself 10 out of 10 stars.

He told the hosts: “I kept saying to myself, ‘You are crazy, how am I doing this right now?’ That’s all I kept thinking, ‘How am I doing this?’"

Meanwhile, in the next epiosde, late entries Matt Hancock MP and Seann Walsh arrive and must face their first Bushtucker Trial Beastly Burrows in a bid to win stars for their new campmates.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues Wednesday 9th November) on ITV at 9pm.