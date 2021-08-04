Watch The Vaccines' epic performance of If You Wanna

See the rockers perform their 2011 anthem at Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard.

The Vaccines plaedy a very special gig at The O2 Forum Kentish Town on Monday (26 July).

was hosted by Toby Tarrant and saw the rockers play a triumphant gig after an opening set from the Scottish rockers.

Celebrating the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the country, The Vaccines - made up of - Justin Young (guitar and vocals), Freddie Cowan (guitar and vocals), Árni Árnason (bass), Timothy Lanhham (keyboards) and Yoann Intonti (drums) -headlined Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard.

The gig, which was hosted by Toby Tarrant, saw the band take the opportunity to showcase some of their new material, while playing some of their much-loved classic songs.

One such song was their 2011 hit, If You Wanna, which is taken from their debut album What Did You Expect from The Vaccines?

Watch them perform the single in our video above.

Highlights from the show - plus a glimpse behind the scenes at the gig - are available to watch on Global Player, Radio X's YouTube channel and RadioX.co.uk.

The Vaccines perform If You Wanna at Radio X presents. Picture: Radio X

Special guests on the night were The Snuts, whose last gig in front of an audience without restrictions was way back in March 2020.

The West Lothian band showed why they became the first Scottish band in 14 years to top the UK album chart with their debut W.L., by delivering a hugely impressive set.

The Snuts - Jack Cochrane (guitar and vocals), Joe McGillveray (guitar), Callum Wilson (bass) and Jordan Mackay (drums) - tore through the highlights of their debut, including the evergreen Glasgow (another Radio X Record Of The Week), Always and No Place I'd Rather Go.

Watch our highlights from the night here:

The Snuts opened up as special guests at the gig. Picture: Matt Crossick

The gig is the latest instalment of Radio X and Global’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard and the first show with a live audience. Previous Radio X Presents… with Barclaycard gigs have seen virtual gigs featuring DMA’S, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and Nothing But Thieves.

Watch our highlights from the show here:

