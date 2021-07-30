The Snuts have written their second album: "It's going to be even better"

The Snuts' lead singer Jack Cochrane at Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish band revealed that their follow-up to their number one debut album W.L. is complete.

The Snuts have revealed that they've written their sophomore album and they say it's "even better" than their last.

The Scottish four-piece - made up of frontman Jack Cochrane, guitarist Joe McGillveray, bassist Callum Wilson and drummer Jordan Mackay - played Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard and ahead of the gig we caught up with them.

Asked if they've been doing any writing recently, their frontman replied: "We're actually just out in a studio in the middle of England somewhere... Oxford. We're just out there in the studio for a bit before we hit the road and we've wrote another hit album.

Quizzed if it's going to be another number one, they joked: "It's going to be even better than number one!"

You can watch Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard at 7pm on Sunday 1 August on Global Player.

The West Lothian band opened for The Vaccines at the O2 Forum, Kentish Town and when asked how it feels to return to live music after the pandemic, Cochrane said: "It's really nice. Especially playing some of the new tracks.

"I think a lot of these songs are about togetherness, community, and home and the nicer things in life, so it's nice hearing these people sing these songs back to us for the first time."

The gig is the latest instalment of Radio X and Global’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard and the first show with a live audience. Previous Radio X Presents… with Barclaycard gigs have seen virtual gigs featuring DMA’S, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and Nothing But Thieves.

