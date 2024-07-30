The Vaccines' Autumn 2024 UK & European Tour: Everything you need to know

The Vaccines will embark on fresh dates in October and November this year. Picture: Wrenne Evans

By Jenny Mensah

The Vaccines have announced new UK & European tour dates for this year. Find out how you can be there.

The Vaccines have announced UK and European dates for 2024.

The If You Wanna rockers - comprised of Justin Hayward-Young, Árni Árnason, Timothy Lanham and Yoann Intonti - embarked on a tour earlier this year to support their 2023 album Pick-Up Full of Carnations and now they are treating their fans to even more.

The new tour will see the Headphones Baby outfit kick-off their dates at La Cigale in Paris, France on 10th October and bring them to a close at The Forum in Bath on 4th November.

The shows include a homecoming date at London's Roundhouse 23rd October.

Find out everything there is to know about The Vaccines' new 2024 dates and how to buy tickets.

See The Vaccines' Autumn 2024 UK & European tour dates:

10th October: La Cigale - Paris, France

11th October: L'Astrolabe - Orleans, France

13th October: Les Focks - Lausanne, Switzerland

16th October: Sala Apollo - Barcelona, Spain

18th October: 6 Mic - Aix en Provence

19th October: Rockschool Barbey - Bordeaux, France

22nd October: De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill, UK

23rd October: The Roundhouse - London, UK

25th October: UEA - Norwich, UK

26th October: The Engine Shed - Lincoln, UK

27th October: HMV Empire Coventry - Coventry, UK

29th October: Middlesbrough Town Hall - Middlesbrough, UK

30th October: The Spa - Scarborough, UK

31st October: Wulfrun Hall - Wolverhampton, UK

2nd November: O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth, UK

3rd November: Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

4th November: The Forum, Bath, UK

How to buy tickets to The Vaccines' 2024 tour dates:

Fans can register here for an AAA Vaccines pass to give themselves the best chance at securing tickets for their presale on Wednesday 31st July at 10am.

Tickets for The Vaccines UK tour dates go on general sale on Friday 2nd August from 10am at Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, The Vaccines recently supported Kings Of Leon on tour and revealed why they almost prefer it to playing their own gigs.

Asked if they were excited ahead of their support slot at BST Hyde Park, Asked if they were looking forward to playing Hyde Park, frontman Justin Young told Radio X's Sunta Templeton: "I’m from London and it’s quite special to play in the biggest park in your home city, right in the centre of town to however many tens of thousands of people and get to hang out with your friends and watch the headliner and stuff. I always really look forward to those.”

"It’s been great, actually," he added of supporting the Nashville indie giants on their tour in general. "It’s been really fun. I love supporting people, because unlike your own show - a bit like a festival I suppose - you’re not preaching to the converted as much.

"There’s like an evangelical element where you're having to win people over and I think because of their cross-over hits they have this quite mainstream crowd, many of whom don’t know who we are and stuff, so it’s a challenge every night to go out and win people over. I love that."

He added: "In some ways I like it almost more than playing to your own people. It’s maybe not more, but it's just a completely different experience.”

The Vaccines perform If You Wanna

