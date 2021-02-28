WATCH: Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard

See three great acts playing a special streamed show for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers, hosted by Toby Tarrant.

Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S have performed a special streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers.

Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard is hosted by Radio X’s Toby Tarrant and a select number of competition winners have already been able to watch the full show from their own homes.

Jake Bugg at Radio X Presents with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

The gig features performances by award-winning singer-songwriters Bugg and Grennan from the stage at London's Clapham Grand, while Australian three-piece DMA’S played their set on a rooftop in their native Sydney.

You can see highlights from the show, plus Toby Tarrant's interviews with Jake and Tom right here.

Tom Grennan

Kicking off the show is Bedford-born musician Tom Grennan, who first found fame as a featured vocalist on Chase & Status’ 2016 single, All Goes Wrong. Since then, he’s come into his own as a solo artist, scoring a UK Top 5 hit with his debut album, Lighting Matches, and he's now preparing to release its follow-up, Evering Road, in March.

Tom Grennan performing at Radio X Presents with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

Grennan's set at the Clapham Grand showcases both albums, with songs like This is The Place, Little Bit Of Love and Found What I’ve Been Looking For, ."It made me feel good to be back on stage," Tom tells Toby Tarrant. "I was just imagining people out there."

Toby Tarrant shares a socially-distanced joke with Tom Grennan. Picture: Matt Crossick

DMA'S

Joining the show from a sun-drenched rooftop in Sydney are Australian trio DMA’S. Since forming in 2012, the outfit - who are comprised of Tommy O’Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason – have been placed firmly in the hearts of British fans. DMA’S have released three studio albums to date, played sold-out solo shows and festival sets aplenty, and supported Liam Gallagher on his UK and Ireland tour.

Augmented by violinist Jenny McCuller, the trio showcase their 2020 album The Glow with the title track and Silver, while throwing in an oldie in the shape of their 2014 debut single Delete.

DMA's performing in Sydney for Radio X Presents with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

Jake Bugg

Hailing from Nottinghamshire, Jake Bugg was born to musical parents and performed at Glastonbury Festival 2011 aged just 16. He subsequently released his self-titled debut the following year, which peaked at number one on the UK Albums chart.

Jake Bugg onstage at the Clapham Grand, February 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

Bugg remains one of the most vital British singer-songwriters of his time, as his anthemic 2021 single All I Need proves. Jake performs the track for Radio X at the Clapham Grand, along with material from his forthcoming fifth album (Rabbit Hole and Saviour Of The City), and the old favourite Lightning Bolt.

Toby Tarrant hosting Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

